Annual security reports show rise in alcohol violations 

By Caitlyn Sutton

There was a steep uptick in on-campus disciplinary actions regarding liquor law violations from 2023 to 2024, according to Rider’s Annual Security & Fire Safety Reports for 2024.

While no arrests were made in 2023 or 2024, the amount of actions and referrals increased from 12 cases of on-campus violations resulting in disciplinary actions in 2023, to 59 cases in 2024.

The report was sent out in an Oct. 3 universitywide email, with the reports required to be released yearly on Oct. 1, according to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act. The security and fire safety reports are used to disclose various pieces of information regarding on-campus crime statistics, as well as keeping the community informed of security and safety policies.

Over the span of 2020 to 2024, there have been 141 disciplinary actions or judicial referrals in relation to liquor law violations, with 41.8% of the liquor law violations cases taking place in the last calendar year.

Director of Public Safety Matthew Babcock said, “There were several incidents, where smaller parties were discovered and charged with alcohol violations. … one incident may result in seven conduct referrals for alcohol violations.”

While liquor law violations rose this past year, cases of on-campus domestic violence remained the same between 2023 and 2024.

There were four reported instances of domestic violence on campus in 2023 and 2024; three took place in residence halls both years.

Rape cases reported on campus have decreased since 2021. Eight reported cases of rape occurred in 2021; seven were in residence halls. In 2024, there were two cases of rape and both were reported to have been in residence halls.

Under section three of the security report, Anti-Harassment and Non-Discrimination (Title IX) Policy, it stated that Rider uses a “preponderance of the evidence standard of proof” when determining whether a violation of their policy occurred. There is also no time limitation for someone to make a complaint with the Title IX coordinator.

Director of Title IX & Equal Opportunity Compliance; Title IX Coordinator Ryan McKinney did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Rider News.

The 2022 and 2024 Annual Security & Fire Safety Reports reflected zero cases of criminal homicide from 2020 to 2024.

Cases of stalking, aggravated assault and arson have decreased since 2023.

In 2023, there were two cases of stalking; there were no reported cases in 2024. Aggravated assault cases decreased from three to zero between 2023 and 2024. Arson cases decreased as well, from two in 2023 to one reported case in 2024.

The safety report suggested that there were no cases of murder, manslaughter, statutory rape, incest, dating violence, stalking, robbery, aggravated assault or motor vehicle theft on campus in 2024.

There was one reported fire in a residence hall in 2024’s calendar year in Ziegler Hall. Less than $1 of damages were sustained during the incident. The safety report explained what the guidelines are for residence hall fire safety regulations.

According to the report, there were no cases of crime or safety incidents on Princeton’s campus. Students have not been housed there since 2021.