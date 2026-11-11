Senior Day ends on a high note as Broncs take the dominant shutout win

By Joshua Yuhas

In their final match of the year, Rider men’s soccer celebrated their Senior Day game with a 2-0 victory against Saint Peter’s University.

Tallying shots

The Broncs entered the night on Nov. 5 with hopes to make the Metro Conference tournament if other results were to fall their way.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Tim Devine started for the Broncs and was put to work early when the Peacocks made a backheel pass to enter the box.

With the shot curled on the ground to the left post, Devine poked the ball away for a seventh minute save.

Two minutes later, freshman midfielder Gavin Faracchio missed a shot high to the right.

After both sides exchanged shots, it was sophomore midfielder Drew Heil closing the sequence out with a shot of his own.

Rider picked up the tempo when freshman forward Chiemeka Azurunwa had his chance saved and senior forward Patryk Rojek missed to the left.

On the other side, Saint Peter’s made a charge forward on, forcing Devine to make a save.

The Broncs produced five of the next shots in the match, closing the half with a pair of shots by Heil that each missed to the right.

In the first half, Rider outshot Saint Peter’s 11-6, as the score remained scoreless at the break.

“When they give us the opportunity, we gotta go hunt and try to score goals, so I was really pleased with the guys tonight.” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said.

Senior day shutout

The Broncs continued their shot prowess with a chance by senior defender Ryan Vaubel.

In the 53rd minute, sophomore midfielder Axel Lucas fired a shot from distance that was saved, but rolled away for Azurunwa to chip it in for a 1-0 lead.

Following the goal, the Peacocks took the next three shots with Devine making a save on the second one.

Faracchio took a shot in the 64th minute, followed by a pair of chances by Vaubel.

The Broncs held off two shots by the Peacocks, then earned a penalty kick when fouled in the box.

Senior forward Patryk Rojek drilled the penalty kick into the back of the net to extend the gap to two.

Up to the final whistle, Devine made two more saves, ending the night with five saves to secure the clean sheet and shutout.

Graduates recognized after the match included graduate student defenders Sawyer Koza and Jacobo Cruz, as well as graduate student midfielder Ryan Kuldanek. Along with Vaubel and Rojek, the seniors included defender Michael Holliday and midfielders Daniel Gonzalez and Landon Lackner.

While they narrowly missed the Metro tournament, the Broncs finished with a strong 8-5-3 record overall and a 4-4-2 record in conference play.

Rider defended Ben Cohen Field throughout the season, as well, posting a 5-2-1 record at home for a season to be proud of.

Azurunwa, Lucas, Heil and graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias were given All-Metro Third Team honors for their seasons

“It’s been a fun group and one of the most enjoyable seasons I have had being around a group of young men,” Duernberger said. “I’m so proud that they finished off with a great win.”