Senior Spotlight: Ethan Elkin-Handelman

By Jasmine White

ETHAN Elkin-Handelman was once a timid freshman, hesitant to take on leadership roles. Closing the chapter to his college career, Elkin-Handelman, a senior elementary education major, made his mark on the Rider community. He has been the scholarship chair in his fraternity, Theta Chi, and is currently the president of both his graduating class and a Jewish group on campus called Hillel.

Elkin-Handelman, as early as age 10, discovered that he wanted to be a teacher for young children, focusing on special education groups. He has worked with children for the last seven years.

Elkin-Handelman recalled the experience that solidified his desire to work with children dealing with disabilities during a summer camp job he took on at 15 years old.

“I had a 2-year-old that was diagnosed with autism and was nonverbal,” Elkin-Handelman said. “He connected with me more. … He didn’t trust a lot of the other counselors, but he gravitated toward me [and] that really got me passionate about special ed.”

This interaction left an outstanding impression on Elkin-Handelman’s heart. In taking on other teaching roles for younger students during his sophomore year at Eldridge Elementary School in Lawrence, New Jersey, his ability to form connections with children became second nature to him.

Elkin-Handelman said, “Granted, special education may not be my first placement when I get my first job right outside of college, but I’ve definitely learned a lot of strategies to use to help every single student.”

Katherine Vroman, a faculty member in the Department of Education, met Elkin-Handelman during his sophomore year. Vroman teaches all students going into education and students who are going to be special education teachers.

Vroman expressed how strong Elkin-Handelman’s drive is to be better in the education field and learn new things.

“Students like Ethan student teach during their last semester,” said Vroman. “Ethan is naturally one of those people with a growth mindset.”

Vroman highlighted the many times Elkin-Handelman would stay after her class, seeking to improve his craft in teaching students in this field. Elkin-Handelman wanted to stay on top of all the best strategies to support and guide students.

“Ethan always had this authentic ability to forge trusting relationships with younger students, and he is one of the best at it for sure,” Vroman said.

Outside of academics, Elkin-Handelman served briefly as the scholarship chair in Theta Chi, becoming an opportunity for Elkin-Handelman to help support his brothers in their academic success.

Senior elementary education major Ethan Elkin-Handelman took on leadership positions and rebuilt a religious community at Rider. (Photo courtesy of Ethan Elkin-Handelman)

Gionni Pizzigoni, a junior graphic design major and member of Theta Chi, said, “I couldn’t ask for more when it came to Ethan. When he served as scholarship chair in Theta Chi, he was always a huge help and I am very grateful that [he] is my brother.”

Elkin-Handelman’s little brother in Theta Chi, Nicholas Harrison, a sophomore secondary education major, added, “He has been a great friend to me and has always been there for me when I need him the most. … Ethan is the person in my life that encourages me to do my best.”

Elkin-Handelman remains active on campus, stepping into the role of president of Hillel, after rebuilding the organization upon the past members graduating. The Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel was an event that caused Elkin-Handelman to push to reestablish the group.

“I’ve always been really passionate about being Jewish, and I was really the only Jewish person growing up,” Elkin-Handelman said. “I wanted to bring back Hillel due to the circumstances [and] I wanted Jewish people on campus to feel safe.”

In 2024, there were only about 14 members in Hillel. With Elkin-Handelman’s guidance, Hillel won organization of the year, and heightened its numbers to 39 members as of spring 2025.

Elkin-Handelman said that he wanted there to always be a safe place on campus for individuals practicing Judaism. In light of recent events of a student carving swastikas on a Jewish student’s door in Poyda Hall, Elkin-Handelman wants students to still feel comfortable in practicing their faith openly, though this may cause some to shy away.

“I put out a statement with Hillel’s email to [its] members. …[It said], ‘One community. Stick together,’” Elkin-Handelman said.

The Star of David and the combination of the Hebrew letters Chet and Yud, pronounced chai, have their own place on a chain that hangs around Elkin-Handelman’s neck. The necklace is a daily reminder of Elkin-Handelman’s faith and his passions for helping others.

Elkin-Handelman said, “Everyone goes through their trials and tribulations, so just be grateful for life.”

As Elkin-Handelman’s time at Rider comes to a close, his legacy of building up others, reconstructing the Jewish community on campus and overall being a leader among his peers is something that will not be forgotten by those he left his impression on.

“I just implore everyone to not be afraid and be ambitious for themselves,” Elkin-Handelman said.

Benjamin Shinault is a sports editor and is Ethan Elkin-Handelman’s little in Theta Chi. He had no part in the writing or editing of this story.