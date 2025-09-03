Sisters by chance, teammates by choice

By Samantha Clark

For most college athletes, committing to a university comes with hard goodbyes and adjusting to a new home without their loved ones. For sophomore forward Tess Ferrie, however, her decision to play soccer at the division I level did not come with such a farewell, as she was given the chance to play alongside the one person who knows her better than anyone on the field: her sister, junior forward Ava Ferrie.

Life before Lawrenceville

Tess and Ava’s journey to the soccer field began at a young age, when their parents involved them in sports at six and seven years old.

Both raised as athletes themselves, their parents aimed to bring up their daughters in the same environment.

Although the Ferries played on different club teams due to the difference in age, they had the shared experience of falling in love with the game.

At Branford High School in Branford, Connecticut, the Ferrie sisters played on the same team for the first time, which allowed for their familial connection in their personal lives to manifest on the field.

“High school soccer is where me and Tess came together and really learned how to play with each other,” Ava said.

In the summer of 2022, Head Coach Drayson Hounsome traveled to Long Island, New York to scout potential Broncs. Although none were found from Long Island, a rising senior on the opposing team stood out to him.

“There’s a story behind every player, and Ava Ferrie was one of those stories,” said Hounsome.

Two weeks later, Ava attended Rider’s identification camp, giving her the opportunity to be trained and evaluated by the women’s soccer coaching staff.

Soon after, she accepted the offer to play division I soccer for the Broncs.

In her first season, Ava started every game, scored several goals, and “did really well” for the Broncs, according to Hounsome.

Tess’ journey to Ben Cohen Field

A year later, it was Tess’ turn to become a Bronc. Her previous commitment to play soccer at Long Island University fell through, according to Hounsome, which led her to finding a spot on the Rider women’s soccer roster.

“I had opportunities to go to other schools, but I just wanted to play with Ava again. So luckily Coach Drayson was kind enough to give me a chance to play with my sister,” Tess said.

In December 2023, the middle of Tess’ senior year of high school, the Ferries realized that the opportunity to play soccer together again and reunite on the field was a pleasant surprise, one they did not want to take for granted.

“No questions asked,” as Hounsome put it, he invited Tess to join the roster later that month. She arrived in Lawrenceville for an official visit to meet with the coaching staff and team. From day one, Coach Hounsome placed importance on considering the sisters, and now teammates, as individual people.

“Tess came in for a visit, and I wanted to make sure that we still treated her differently, not just ‘Ava’s sister,’” Hounsome said.

Their one-year age gap meant Ava headed to Lawrenceville as Tess stayed in Connecticut, leaving the sisters to adjust to life in different states.

The distance made their decision to play on the same team all the more exciting for both girls, as well as the entire Ferrie family.

According to Ava, the girls come from a large family, and the news of their upcoming reunion was celebrated by all.

The support of each other on the field, combined with the support from their family off the field, makes every practice, every scrimmage and every game all the more memorable.

“Celebrating with the team is amazing, but getting to do it with Ava makes it more special,” Tess said.

The sisterly connection

On the field, the Ferrie sisters share more than just a jersey and a last name, they share a bond that no other teammate could understand.

Growing up playing soccer together, whether it be kicking a ball around in the backyard, or competing against their high school rivals, Ava and Tess share a lifetime of memories that all goes back to one thing; soccer.

“I always know where to go to help her, we kinda feed off of each other. I know what Ava’s gonna do with the ball and that makes me go in a different position … And I can’t do that with other players,” Tess said.

The Ferries’ in-game chemistry gives them a leg up on the field, for their connection is something that cannot be taught at practice. As both sisters and teammates, Ava and Tess have a built-in advantage when it comes to communication, decision-making and certain techniques.

Hounsome, observing their interactions on the sidelines of games and practices, acknowledged the deeper level of understanding and trust that “others wouldn’t be able to get.”

With the dual connection of soccer and a shared family name, the Ferries bring both family and fight to the field. Their bond, built on 19 years of sisterhood, presents an elevated sense of trust, support and love for the game.

For Ava and Tess Ferrie, soccer is more than just a sport. It is the thread woven through their childhood and everyday lives in the home they have built together on the field.