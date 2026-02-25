Rider announces universitywide changes across campus

By Caroline Haviland

Members of the Rider community can expect some new faces and changes on campus this semester, as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Mary-Alice Ozechoski detailed a list of plans underway to improve Rider’s services, programs and staffing in a Feb. 23 universitywide email.

These measures come as Rider hired a consultant in November to meet with students and provide the university with a report outlining recommendations to improve the student experience, the email said.

“While not every initiative will directly impact every student, each is designed to strengthen the student experience and ensure every Bronc finds a home, a community, and a sense of belonging at Rider,” the email said.

To increase accessibility to related offices, the Vona Annex adjacent to Daly Dining Hall will be transitioned into a Wellness Center, housing the Counseling Center and the university’s Health Services. A full execution of the center can be expected in fall 2026, but a preview of its offerings will begin after spring break, the email said.

The new center will also include a sensory room for “stress reduction and sensory balance,” as well as a community outreach space for training, group discussion and educational purposes.

Similarly, to make the division more reachable, Ozechoski’s email stated Student Affairs will move back to the Bart Luedeke Center in March 2026.

To fill recently vacated positions, the university appointed Jacqueline Watford as director of financial aid, who began on Feb. 9, and Kellie McKinney as executive director of residential engagement and development, the email detailed. McKinney started in her position over the winter recess, and has already implemented new procedures in the Department of Residential Education and University Housing.

One of these additions, which was stated in the Feb. 23 email, is the university’s return to residential buildings for first-year students residing on campus.

McKinney explained to The Rider News on Feb. 9, “[The previous housing selection process] created situations where students with significantly fewer credits were able to access housing options well ahead of peers who were closer to graduation. Over time, this led to concerns about equity across the broader residential community.”

With the new 2026-27 housing selection approach marking all students in a group formation under a specific grade level, Rider will be able to designate specific residential areas for first-years, sophomores, upperclassmen and graduate students starting in fall 2026, McKinney said.

To add onto the developments in Rider’s residential communities, a new Education Living Learning Community will begin in fall 2026 for first-year and transfer education majors, Ozechoski’s Feb. 23 email stated.

The Student Navigation Office has also returned to campus after being put on a hiatus in fall 2024, the email announced. The office aims to provide first-years, transfers and adult learners with a support coach to walk them through their first year at Rider, according to an archive of the program’s web page.

Director of Student Involvement and First Year Programs Kadi Diallo said to The Rider News, “There is definitely going to be that connection piece, not only student to student, but to student to staff … Think of SNO as a space where you can get your questions answered and you can get holistic support.”

Ozechoski’s email included a final addition regarding Rider Dining’s new commuter lunch program at no cost. No other details were provided on this initiative.

To further enhance dining, Daly Dining Hall also added new grab-and-go selections at its checkout and Saxbys now offers weekend hours with meal exchange options.