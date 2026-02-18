Rider student charged with possession of child sexual abuse material 

By Caroline Haviland

Rider sophomore Ethan Byrne has been charged with possession of sexual abuse material involving a child, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a Feb. 10 press release.

Byrne, 20, could not be reached for comment when reporters knocked on his door in Olson Hall. He also did not respond to emails seeking comment.

According to university records, Byrne is a game design major.

Camden County investigators received a tip online about an account possessing child sexual abuse material, and detectives later identified Byrne as the account’s alleged user, the press release stated.

Lt. Andrew McNeil of the prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing and he could not release additional information including the ages and sexes of the children featured in the sexual abuse material.

According to the press release, Byrne was arrested on Jan. 20 in Gloucester Township and detained in the Camden County Correctional Facility overnight. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 1. He is facing a third-degree crime.

Four other male individuals ranging from 18 to 27 years old were also arrested by Camden County officials in January for possession of sexual abuse material involving children, the press release said.

Since his arrest, several students said Byrne has been seen on campus.

Byrne’s arrest and charge were not publicly detailed to the Rider community by the administration, prompting questions and concerns from other students.

Assistant Dean of Students Keith Kemo said to The Rider News on Feb. 17 that due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the university cannot comment on any activity since it relates to a current student.

“While I am sure you can understand our need to abide by federal privacy laws, I can definitely say that we review all allegations and reports of things that may violate university policy in real time, as we become aware of things, and take appropriate action all the time to keep the campus community safe,” Kemo said.

Under the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the university is required to report a crime if it poses a serious or ongoing threat to the campus community, and if it occurs on campus or on campus-associated property.

Junior political science major Sahmya Smith, a resident assistant in Olson said the Department of Residential Education and University Housing has not notified the building’s occupants of Byrne’s arrest, despite Byrne returning to the residence hall for the spring semester.

Associate Director of Residence Life Julia Cardinal said to The Rider News on Feb. 17 that she had no information to share regarding the situation.

Smith said she has been approached by her residents in the past week with questions about Byrne’s return to campus, but was advised by the building’s residence director to refrain from speaking about the situation due to the lack of a public notification.

However, Smith said it’s not fair to students in the building, “especially since it’s public information, something you can Google.”

“As an RA. … especially when you’re living in a hall with some people who are underage, it’s something that should be public information,” Smith said. “I don’t want to be the person to not share anything especially when people have to find out on their own.”

Staff writer Mary-Simone Collazo contributed to the reporting on this story.