Summer troubles with residence life prompts confusion

By Caitlyn Sutton

In the final days of June, students took a typical glance at Rider’s Campus Living Guide for the fall 2025 semester, a page key to understanding what is permitted when decorating their homes away from home for the incoming academic year.

While some things stayed the same, such as the ban on candles, a new dropdown menu was added to the Campus Living Guide website: “MicroFridge rentals.” This new addition was a catalyst for many emotions to run through the residential student body.

The link within the dropdown menu leads to a website run through Roomie, a website commonly used to aid college students with their dorm room decorating processes. Upon entering Roomie’s website, students were rattled by what they saw. In bold writing, a price tag of $229 for a MicroFridge rental reads “Microwaves and mini-fridges are not permitted unless rented through Roomie, Rider’s approved vendor.”

Adding a $229 annual fee for appliances students were originally going to buy and use for all four years caused some to feel a sense of worry.

After emails were sent to Residence life, a petition created by sophomore political science major Lesly Antoine Jr. titled “Reverse Rider University Housing Changes for 2025-2026,” focused Residence Life’s confusing wording.

“Like all of the students that saw that email, we were frustrated,” Antoine Jr. said.

Antoine Jr.’s petition gained 150 signatures within the first two days of activity. He expressed he was not expecting many, due to the issue being solely Rider related. “I was like, ‘wow, I’m really doing something right now to help improve the student body on campus,’” Antoine Jr. said.

After the emails and petitions, Director of Residence Life Sean Killion sent an email to the residential student body on July 2, highlighting a clarification on the rentals. Below mention of the rentals, a statement in red writing explained that the MicroFridge program was entirely voluntary.

What also sparked upset is the allowable size of refrigerators outlined in the bottom of the email. Many residential students on Rider’s campus have a 4.5 cubic foot refrigerator and were under the impression that 4.5 cubic feet was the standard. The email received from Killion read “Refrigerators larger than 3.6 cubic feet will not be permitted.”

The allowable sizes of refrigerators then became a point of contention. Students were worried that their fridges, which were larger than this year’s new regulations, would result in a fine if they had them on campus.

“Even if there are discrepancies like that, we would not hold students accountable because it’s not clarified specifically. We would give them at least this year to get that rectified,” Killion said.

In the “What NOT to Bring” section of the Campus Living Guide, the last list item is about alcohol possession. It states that students cannot have drugs, alcohol or related items on campus — regardless of age. This came as a shock to many students, as there is a pub on campus that serves alcohol to students who are 21 and older.

Due to upperclassmen knowing what they are allowed to bring by the time they are juniors and seniors, Killion explained the Campus Living Guide’s target audience tends to be the underaged, new student population. “That messaging was really catered to new students … we’ll clarify that for the future.”

Students of legal age may possess and consume alcohol on campus, as long as they follow the alcohol policy in the Student Code of Social Conduct.

Fire safety regulations were also a big concern when looking at this year’s Campus Living Guide because there was a decrease in percentage of allowed wall decoration. This year, wall coverings in dorm rooms may not exceed 15% of total wall space. Though, Killion said it is unlikely that slightly over 15% is something that can result in a policy violation.

There are still standard fire safety regulations, such as the prohibition of open flames or heating elements in the dorms. Killion urges students to not cover smoke detectors, as the fine is steep if a fire marshall catches it. “[The fine] could get as high as $2,500 or $5,000.”

While Residence Life received a lot of attention this summer, a lot of presumed residence changes were mended by the start of the fall semester. Students, however, were also met with unexpected changes ahead of early move-in.

In a June 13 universitywide email, Killion announced a new early arrival process that only allowed students from certain campus programs to move in early: athletics, students involved in Living and Learning Communities, building staff, the Student Government Association, Greek Executive Board and all summer bridge programs, including All Broncs BELONG Alliance and Bonner Scholars.

Students not a part of one of these pre-approved groups were only allowed to move in early on Aug. 24 and were required to pay a $200 early arrival housing fee and select a meal plan.

While this early move-in process was met with confusion for academic-affiliated Engaged Learning organizations that have been able to move in early without a fee in previous years, these groups were able to be added to the pre-approved list of programs once in contact with Killion.