Sweep after sweep, Broncs advance in MAAC tournament

By Lindsay Scarola and Benjamin Shinault

In the Broncs’ final home stretch before the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, Rider took on Siena College on Nov. 14 and Marist University for Senior Day on Nov. 15, achieving back-to-back victories.

Home match secured

With a 3-1 win over Siena, Rider secured a first-round home match in the MAAC tournament.

Tied 1-1 in the first set, the Broncs got the lead from a 3-0 run with an ace from senior libero Keegan O’Connor.

Up 5-4, two kills each from senior opposite hitter Kiannisha Santiago and graduate middle hitter Carley McAleavey sparked a 9-3 run to extend their lead by seven.

Up 19-11, the Saints scored six-straight points but another run by the Broncs closed out the set, 25-18.

After Rider built an 11-8 lead in set two, Siena countered with a 4-0 run to take the lead. Seven more points extended the gap.

The Saints took set two 25-22.

In set three, Siena led 17-14 but the Broncs scored six-straight points.

Up 20-19, Rider gave itself some wiggle room on a 4-0 run taking the set 25-20.

Down 2-0 in set four, junior middle hitter Molly Rohde had back-to-back blocks.

Siena was able to pull within one but Rider added five more points with a pair of kills from senior hitter Brynn Johnson.

Up 20-16, Rider had a 4-0 run. The Saints fought off three of those match points but the Broncs came marching in Rider took set four 25-19, and the win 3-1.

Senior Day victory

In the last game of the regular season was Senior Day where Santiago, Johnson, O’Connor and senior middle hitter Anji Vishwanathan were honored, Rider came out on top, beating Marist in three straight sets.

Head Coach Jeff Rotondo shared his thoughts about working with these four seniors during their Rider athletic career.

“They are such selfless leaders and people, so we just continued to work with them on enhancing those values that were already there,” Rotondo said.

In set one, it was tied 3-3, and Rider scored four-straight points with a pair of kills from Santiago.

Marist came back to tie the set 15-15 before a 5-1 run, led by three kills from junior outside hitter Rylah Robinson.

Up 20-18, the Broncs closed out the opening set on a 5-1 run. A combo block from Vishwanathan capped off a 25-19 set win for Rider.

It was all Rider early in the second, as the Broncs jumped out to a 7-0 lead powered by three blocks and two kills from Santiago.

Rider extended the lead to 11-1 before Marist started to close the gap, getting within four points.

Still leading 18-14, the Broncs countered with a 4-0 run including an ace from O’Connor to pull away.

A 25-17 secured the win in set two.

After the Red Foxes took the lead 5-4 from a 4-0 run, Rider countered with an immediate 5-0 run to go ahead 9-5.

Up 17-14, Santiago had two kills and an ace sparking a Rider 4-0 run.

Rider pulled away and never looked back to take set three 25-17, completing the Senior Day sweep.

Heading into the tournament, Rotondo shared the overall take away from this weekend.

“We have to prepare well, and make sure we are playing even emotionally…We can’t let any doubt outweigh the dream.”

Sweep at home

On Nov. 18, Rider took on the Siena Saints in the opening round of the MAAC tournament.

From the first set of the game, it was all Rider as they took set one, 25-20. The dominance continued on from their for the Broncs as they took sets two and three, completing the sweep of Siena.

Rider will advance to the next round of MAAC tournament action.