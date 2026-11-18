There are plenty of fish in the sea, especially online, but Rider students say they find themselves throwing out more than reeling in the right catch.

Senior musical theater major Juliette Belke has been dating someone she found two years ago on Tinder. Despite her initial fears that the romance would fade, she instead found love. Even though sophomore English major Ryan Denkovic’s parents met online, he is not a fan of dating apps. Senior communication studies major Nodalys Garcia gave it a try, but has since deleted dating apps with no plans to go back.

While many find success using dating apps, experts warn users to be careful and avoid being targeted through fraud. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, romance and dating scams caused more than $929 million in reported losses in 2025.

The financial losses due to romance scams increased sharply in 2025. Graphic courtesy of Alyssa Scudieri

At Rider, students said they have mixed results using dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge.

Tinder is a well-known app for its swiping and game-like functionality. Belke took advice from a friend during her first semester to play Tinder like a game.

“I ended a situationship,” Belke said. Without plans one Friday, she started swiping.

The next day, Belke matched with another Rider student, a sophomore who was 19 years old. Belke, who is from Los Angeles, suddenly found herself scared of a relationship. She wondered, what if she returned to LA after college and her partner wanted to stay in New Jersey? What if the romance ended?

It was her first time in a LGBTQIA+ relationship. Belke was initially attracted to her partner, Sharp’s, comedic profile, which included statements like, “I like you in a gay way.”

After three months of seeing each other and continuous contact through winter break, they decided to become a couple.

“I was going to ask them to be my partner, but they beat me to it,” Belke said. “And I think, when they asked me, my first response was like, ‘F—, I was gonna ask you that.’”

Belke is now a senior and her partner is in New York working on a master’s degree. After two years together, they survived long distance by visiting each other on weekends. They cemented their commitment in newly poured concrete near Bierenbaum Fisher Hall, where they engraved their initials.

A symbol of love. Photo courtesy of Juliette Belke

While it seemed like kismet for Belke and Sharp, others said they never felt the spark. Garcia would rather take her chances with an organic connection searching for “love at first sight,” rather than “love at swipe right,” she said.

Garcia had been in a long-distance relationship for two years with online contact only. When they met in person she was not attracted to the other person because it did not feel as natural as texting and talking on the phone. She thought their breakup was mutual, but was surprised to hear the other person had been speaking poorly about her. She questioned whether he had ever been honest.

“Actions are better than words, and when you’re on an app, you show more words than actions,” Garcia said.

Garcia has now soured on dating apps. Why? “The psychopaths,” she said.

“They don’t care about the other person,” Garcia explained. “They just want to manipulate them.”

She said, “Mr. Right will come along eventually.”

Sabrina Gipple, a senior film and television major, has used Hinge, Tinder and Bumble.

While Gipple prefers meeting in person, her recent relationship was formed on Hinge, where she has had a variety of experiences. “I’ve kind of seen both ends of the spectrum of what happens when you give too much information on the internet.”

She learned to be more careful.

“I feel like it’s so common for everyone to just give their social security and all of their information online that I think it’s almost inevitable,” she said. “I think that we should have a lot more rules and regulations against what should and should not be put on the internet.”

The biggest challenge has been how much time and attention dating apps can demand, Gipple said. She constantly wondered whether she had a notification or message and realized she was spending too much time focused on apps.

“If I focus too much time on it, then it becomes something like a routine, which isn’t always a good thing,” she said.

Stephanie Golski is an associate psychology professor and coordinator for the psychology learning community, and has a doctoral degree in cognitive neuroscience.

Golski said dating apps can be similar to the mentality of shopping.

On dating apps, users are told everyone’s age, race and height. These are searchable attributes that users can “shop” through. Golski said using specific attributes to estimate compatibility can be beneficial, but could also be problematic.

Older people fall victim to romance scams more often. Graphic courtesy of Alyssa Scudieri

“Shopping mentality can dehumanize,” Golski said. “Scrolling in general can be sensation-seeking or stimming.”

College students are adept with using popular apps such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube that evoke different emotions.

“Small-screen time can increase anxiety,” she said, explaining that limited side-to-side eye movement should be calming.

“Those lateral movements of the eyes that come from doing something like walking in nature while scanning the horizon send calming signals to our amygdala, part of the brain, that all is as it should be,” she said. “The restricted eye movement of prolonged time on a small screen, like our phones, can do the opposite.”

Golski said finding people who live nearby is one of the helpful ways students can screen to find someone they would not otherwise meet.

Though Denkovic said his parents met through dating apps, he said his experience is that the interactions online are not meaningful. He realizes others have had success, but he hopes to meet someone organically.

“You’re still meeting a person,” Denkovic said. “What’s the difference between meeting a girl on Hinge versus meeting them at a bookstore or a bar? The stepping off point is different, and may have consequences, but at a certain point they level out and become the same thing.”

A student shares her personal experience on Hinge. Graphic by Tatyanna Beauliere-Jackson/The Rider News

According to the Pew Foundation, a nonprofit research organization, 37% of college students have tried dating apps. Stacey Rose, a Title IX investigator for Rider, said meeting strangers comes with risks and students should take precautions.

“My most important tip is that if something feels off, trust that instinct. It doesn’t matter how large or small that feeling is or the reason why you feel it, you’re likely right to be suspicious. Get out, block and call for help,” Rose said. “Don’t be afraid to block, report and ghost anyone that is being offensive, abusive or pushing your boundaries. You do not need to entertain a stranger.”

When meeting someone new, Rose advised users to share their location with friends and meet in a public place. “Never give out or accept money,” she said.

“If you get requests to accept money, deposit money or share your banking information, block and report them,” Rose said. “This includes crypto, Venmo requests, checks – any kind of financial transaction.”

This article was produced by a journalism class in which students used experiential learning as part of their classroom experience. Those who contributed to this article include: Maya Acevedo, Liliana R. Basile, Tatyanna Beauliere-Jackson, JC Church, Alfie Eville, Patrick Madigan, Connor Reichert, Teagan Rotella, Alyssa Scudieri and Delaney Wiggins.

The class is taught by Professor Barbara Boyer, ’86, who became a career journalist after graduating from Rider.