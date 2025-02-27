Taylor ham and pork roll debate hits the stage

By Benjamin Shinault

Rider students attempted to finally put the debate of Taylor ham and pork roll to bed on the night of Feb. 26, but after an hour of verbal sparring, it seems the debate will continue.

While the result left some wanting more, the light-hearted debate offered Rider a tangy taste of what’s ahead, as the provost said there is potential for more substantial discussions in the future.

Students who signed up to make their argument took to the stage in Lynch Adler Hall with their notes in tow.

One of the debaters, political science major Joe Seewald, had very few to say when it came to why he is on team Taylor ham.

“It’s Taylor ham because that is what its called,” Seewald said.

Outside of the entrance of the room were tables fully stocked with pork roll and Taylor ham sandwiches, both labeled with the signage to distinguish each sandwich.

As the debate commenced, each side of the argument made their opening statements, going back and forth breaking down the logistics of New Jersey’s pink pork product.

Some would argue that it’s Taylor ham just because people call the item by its manufacturer and on the pork roll side, they would argue the exact opposite saying, we don’t call items what they are just based on the manufacturer’s name.

Following the opening statements came the rebuttals, where both sides of the debate started to formulate their opinions.

Seewald honed in on the fact that one of the more esteemed diners in New Jersey, the Bendix diner, calls it Taylor ham, instead of pork roll, while the pork roll team reiterated the fact that ham is not even in the ingredients.

Some of team Taylor ham’s other points consisted of using the founder of Taylor ham as a way to promote their argument. John Taylor, who made Taylor Ham in 1856, served as a good point of reason for the Taylor ham team.

Team pork roll declined interview requests after the debate.

As the debate came to a close, the conclusion was clear: New Jersey residents will never get a definitive answer as to whether it is truly Taylor Ham or pork roll.

At the conclusion of the inaugural debate, Director of the Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics Micah Rasmussen, also the moderator of the debate, played a heart-felt video made by Rider students to honor both the famous cut of meat as well as the state of New Jersey.

Provost DonnaJean Freedeen ended the night with a discussion about the history of the meat industry and how some future debates could be on more serious topics.

Although a definitive answer was not reached, the New Jersey breakfast essential served as a reminder that it will forever be a savory treat no matter the name.