Tense Metro opener ends with the Broncs falling just short

By Joshua Yuhas

Following their successful non-conference slate, Rider men’s soccer took to Ben Cohen Field for their Metro Conference opener in a tense back and forth battle against Quinnipiac University.

Early charge

The Bobcats got the first chance early in the Sept. 19 game, but the physicality led to a run of fouls between each side.

About halfway through, the Broncs sent a low cross that found freshman forward Chiemeka Azurunwa, but his shot was saved.

On the following corner, the ball was headed off to the side to end the five-minute run.

Junior forward Emmanuel Dan-Adokiene came in as a substitute in the 27th minute and immediately pushed the pressure down the right side to force a corner.

“We had a lot of control. As you can see on the field, we had a lot of chances, just weren’t able to put it away,” Dan-Adokiene said.

A common trend of the night, the Quinnipiac defense tipped the crosses to not allow a clean pass into the box for Rider.

At the 32nd minute, the Bobcats worked into the box where graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias made a save at the right post.

After a Bobcat foul minutes later, sophomore forward Drew Heil worked off a quick free kick, and took a shot that missed high.

Late in the first half, the Bobcats made an advance with a shot initially saved by Helias, but back-to-back rebounds led to the ball finding the back of the net.

While a lengthy review was held to confirm the goal, the decision ended with the goal confirmed, leaving a 1-0 deficit for the Broncs into halftime.

In the opening half, there were 11 total fouls committed between Rider and Quinnipiac, with seven from the Bobcats and four for the Broncs.

Missing the final piece

The physicality remained in the second half and the Broncs’ defense was put to the test when fending off an attack that Quinnipiac called for a review on, but no penalty was ruled.

“That’s the classic conference game right there. It’s going to be a battle at every roll of the ball with coaches yelling, that’s the Metro,” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said.

Another opening broke free for the Bobcats with open space to attack Helias, but he got his hands up and caught the shot.

Rider then produced a corner kick opportunity that found the head of Azurunwa, but just missed over the net.

In a physical back-and-forth sequence, the Broncs launched multiple crossing attempts into the box, but none would connect.

Rider came around with a major push around the 70th minute when two shot attempts from Heil were fended off before senior defender Ryan Vaubel’s attempt was saved.

At the end of the half, the Broncs maintained their pressure with multiple pass and cross attempts into the box, but once again the Bobcats ensured there was not a clean chance.

In the final minute, Rider earned a free kick, but the Broncs were called for a foul and the match came to a close with a 1-0 defeat.

The Broncs nine corner kick opportunities left Rider feeling they were right there.

“I thought we were good in possession and entering the final third, building through the thirds. It was just the final piece,” Duernberger said. “We couldn’t make the right runs. We couldn’t find the right penetrating pass.”

The Broncs travel for their first road Metro Conference matchup of the season against Canisius University on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.