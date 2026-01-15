The Broncs are back: Rider picks up first win since Nov. 30

By Samantha Clark

Achieving their first win in 13 games, Rider men’s basketball had a dominant performance against the Iona University Gaels on Jan. 14, earning its first victory in Division I and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play this season.

‘It just felt great’

Play began with the Broncs controlling the opening possession after senior forward Shemani Fuller secured the tip-off, later taking a trip to the line to pick up the first two points of the game.

Sophomore guard Flash Burton obtained the defensive rebound and found sophomore forward Davis Bynum in the paint, who got a look under the net for two more.

The Broncs held the Gaels scoreless for over two and a half minutes to open the game, giving them the advantage early on.

Colliding against his defender mid-air, senior guard Zion Cruz hit a heavily contested driving layup, continuing the Broncs’ strong performance on the wood.

After multiple free throw shots from Bynum and Burton, as well as a deep two from Cruz and a 3-pointer from junior guard Caleb Smith, the Broncs were on a roll.

Driving through the post, Burton splashed a layup to put Rider up by 10, pushing the lead to double digits.

Senior forward Daniel Helterhoff hit one of two shots at the free throw line, and after sophomore forward Cole McCabe secured the rebound, Helterhoff made up for his miss with a layup.

After multiple 3-pointers from Iona, freshman guard Kristupas Kepežinskas’ jumpshot was tipped in by McCabe to put the Broncs up by five halfway through the first.

Following a successful coach’s challenge, both teams went 0-2 in field goal attempts before Burton broke the drought at the line. Bynum secured the rebound on the missed second shot, allowing for Cruz to spin through the paint for two.

Fuller splashed a jumpshot up over his defending Gael, the ball rattling in for a deep two, then found Burton in the post, who drove through more defenders for the layup.

Following his impactful offense, Fuller showed powerful defensive efforts, securing the rebound and opening the door for a floating layup from Bynum on the other end of the court.

“[Fuller] puts the work in everyday. When you talk about the most improved guy on the team, you’re looking at him,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said.

Bynum then matched this defensive energy with a rebound of his own to regain possession, followed by two free throws from Fuller to bring the Broncs’ lead back to double digits.

After a shot clock violation from the Gaels, Cruz knocked down a deep 3-pointer to beat their buzzer, completing what Iona could not.

Cruz followed with back-to-back jumpshots, pressured but not slowed by Iona’s defense, to stretch the lead to 15.

Laying one up over two defending Gaels, Smith picked up his fifth points of the night, closing the half with the Broncs up 41-26, their third halftime lead of the season, and the largest yet.

“Everybody went to the glass, everybody blocked out,” Baggett said, “All the credit goes to these guys, they’ve been putting the work in.”

In their first possession of the half, Smith found Cruz under the net, who drew a foul and picked up a shot at the line.

Burton pulled up for a 3-pointer for the Broncs’ first field goal of the half after almost three and a half minutes of play.

Fighting for possession, junior guard Antwan Wilson secured the steal, sending the ball back to the Broncs and setting up Smith for the layup.

Once again, Cruz proved himself unstoppable against Iona’s tough defense as he drove through for two. Fuller followed with a steal, highlighting the Broncs’ strong efforts on both offensive and defensive ends of the court.

Wilson obtained the defensive rebound, sending Burton past the arc for a 3-pointer pushing him beyond 10 points.

“It was really good to see everybody do their part… that just gives everybody confidence,” Burton said, “Now [the bench] wanna get louder, now the gym getting louder… it just felt great tonight.”

With trips to the line, Bynum and Burton give the Broncs their first points in three minutes, which allowed for the Gaels to close the gap to just two points.

Iona picked up their first lead of the night with five minutes of play remaining, until Fuller tossed one up for two, regaining the lead and picking up the Broncs’ first field goal in over seven minutes.

Burton was sent to the free throw line and tied it up at 62-62, and later followed an Iona 3-pointer with an open and deep two to put the Broncs down by one.

Regaining the lead for the Broncs, once again, Fuller floated one up and in over his defender, followed by a shot at the line.

“I’m just doing my job,” Fuller said, “I’m just trying to do my part 110%.”

After Fuller’s second free throw attempt rattled out of the net, Smith secured the rebound, and Burton drove for the layup.

Wilson picked up two at the line and another nine seconds later to put the Broncs up by four with less than 15 seconds remaining.

With unsuccessful play from the Gaels in those final nine seconds, the Broncs triumphed 72-68, finding their first win since the Nov. 30 matchup against Eastern University.

“Sometimes all you need is just one, and that’s when your eyes light up,” Fuller said.

The Rider Broncs hope to continue this momentum on Jan. 17 when they take on the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks on the road. The game will be streamed at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.