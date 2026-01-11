Too little too late: Broncs continue longest-running losing streak in loss to Fairfield

By Samantha Clark

The Rider Broncs squandered a 14-point deficit against the Fairfield University Stags on Jan. 9, but the comeback fell short in the 68-62 loss, extending their historical skid to 11 straight winless games.

Slow start, late push

The matchup opened up with a gradual jump, with Fairfield scoring the first points after two minutes of play.

Sophomore guard Flash Burton responded immediately with a jumpshot on the other end of the court, and less than a minute later, with a two from deep, to mark the beginning of his historically dominant performance.

The Stags held Rider scoreless for the next three and a half minutes, putting up 10 unanswered points, until Burton broke the drought with a shot at the line, putting up all five of Rider’s points thus far.

Sophomore forward Davis Bynum put one up over his defending Stag, picking up the team’s first field goal in almost five minutes.

Burton drove through the paint to put up a heavily defended layup and shot a long jumpshot after two minutes of unsuccessful play, continuously putting up more numbers for the Broncs.

With a steal from junior guard Caleb Smith, opportunities opened for senior guard Zion Cruz, who pushed for a contested two.

Burton hit another long-range jumpshot to become the game’s leading scorer with five minutes left in the first.

For his first points of the game, junior guard Antwan Wilson drove through the paint to hit a layup high off the glass.

The Broncs continued on a scoring drought for the next two minutes, but their defense did not falter, as they did not allow a field goal from Fairfield in this time.

Senior forward Daniel Helterhoff hit a shot at the line for his first points since Dec. 22 in the matchup against Virginia Commonwealth University, putting the Broncs down by a dozen at the break, 34-22.

“We just gotta improve on starting the game better… so we can come back against anyone,” Burton said.

After a pair of foul shots for Fairfield opened the half, Burton hit a long jumpshot, carrying his heavy first-half-impact into the second.

Driving to the glass, Cruz splashed a layup over two defenders and performed the same play two minutes later.

Cruz then hit back-to-back 3-pointers, taking the Broncs on a 6-0 run in just 23 seconds and closing the gap to a single-digit deficit.

Senior forward Shemani Fuller threw down a dunk, assisted by Burton, signaling a new energy for the Broncs in the second half.

Rider then went on a two-minute scoring drought, until Bynum picked up a pair at the free throw line.

Showing strengths on both ends of the court, senior forward Mohamad Diallo grabbed the defensive rebound to set up a look in the paint for Burton, then secured an offensive rebound and drew a foul to earn a trip to the line.

Fairfield continued on a scoreless streak for the next two minutes, opening the door for another 6-0 run for the Broncs.

Burton knocked down a three just beyond the arc, putting the Broncs down by just four, and with a floating jumpshot less than a minute later, he began a new career high performance with his 22nd point of the night.

After a dunk on Fairfield’s end, Cruz drove to the basket with a quick answer, laying one up and in for two.

Diallo secured another defensive rebound and found Bynum, who finished at the rim for two more.

Stationed right under the net, Fuller hit a layup, and out of his missed free throw, Bynum secured the offensive rebound for another.

Cruz, with a 3-pointer over his defender, sent the Broncs on a 7-0 run, and with a heavily contested two from Burton, the team took their first lead of the night, 59-58.

The Stags then continued on an 8-0 run, holding the Broncs scoreless for three minutes, until Burton splashed three free throws, putting the Broncs down 68-62 at the final.

Burton led all scorers with 27 points, six more than his previous best of 21 points, scored on Nov. 15 in the home win over Eastern University. Cruz added 19 points, just one shy of his career high, which he recorded in the previous matchup against the Siena Saints.

Rider looks to find their first win in MAAC play on Jan. 11, when they host the Marist Red Foxes in the Alumni Gymnasium at 2 p.m. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.