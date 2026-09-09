Broncs split the invitational in Philly, get swept in New York

By Lindsay Scarola

Rider volleyball’s season began at the Cherry and White Invitational in Philadelphia with a 3-2 win against Fordham University and an 0-3 loss against Temple University. The Broncs then traveled to New York for the Lou Carnesecca Invitational, falling to St. John’s University, 0-3, East Texas A&M, 1-3 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1-3.

Down to the final set

The Rams held an early 5-1 lead against the Broncs on Aug. 28. As the set went forward, Rider was still down 15-10 until four straight points were scored during the serve of senior outside hitter Rylah Robinson.

After rallying back, the set was even at 23, before Rider got back-to-back points to claim the first set of the match for the Broncs.

Fordham with a 6-0 lead, gained control of the second set, as they held Rider to only nine.

The Broncs fought back in the third, holding a 7-1 lead and leading the Rams 19-10 late in the set.

Sophomore outside hitter Cecilia DeCaro sealed the deal with another kill for a 25-21 set-three victory.

In set four, the Rams stopped a comeback attempt, winning 25-21 and forcing the fifth and final set.

Head Coach Jeff Rotondo expressed that the team entered the match with plenty of uncertainty.

“We went into it hoping to learn a lot about them in the first set, and I thought we handled that well,” Rotondo said.

Rider carried that ability to adjust into the decisive fifth set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead and, despite Fordham looking to stop Rider.

A kill from DeCaro and an ace from senior rightside Anja Kelly secured the Broncs’ win.

Tough fight in Philly

Set one against Temple on Aug. 30 was a quick one, with the Owls taking the opening set, 25-14.

A closer second set was left 22-19, until two aces and a kill won the point for Temple.

Despite falling behind two sets early, Rider began to settle in as the match went on.

“I think as the match went on, we got more comfortable and started finding our rhythm. Our energy and communication continued to build each set, and we did a better job adjusting to what Temple was doing,” said senior middle blocker Molly Rohde.

Trailing by three, Temple appeared to serve the ball, but the call was ruled in, giving the Owls set point. However, the Broncs challenged the call and the ruling was overturned.

Freshman libero Olivia DeSaro stepped up to serve, delivering a 24-23 lead for Rider and its first set point.

Temple responded when they won three straight points to take the match, sweeping Rider 3-0.

Rocky weekend in Queens

The opening match of the Lou Carnesecca Invitational on Sept. 4 saw the Broncs take on the Red Storm, falling in the opening set, 25-17.

Rider held an 18-17 lead in set two, but the Red Storm the lead that they held for a two-set advantage.

Rider worked back to a 9-7 mark, but a pair of runs led to a 25-13 win and the sweep on the Broncs.

In the second match on Sept. 4, Rider went against the East Texas A&M University Lions.

After falling behind in the first set, DeSaro served four points to give Rider the lead in a tight first set.

Trailing 22-21, kills from Kelly and DeSaro set up the Broncs for set point, but the Lions tied it at 24.

Rider regained the lead, where freshman outside hitter Maisie Nawrocki got the finishing kill.

An 8-1 Lions run in the second set, but the following set would be much closer, tied at 21.

The Lions closed the set with four straight points, now leading 2-1 over the Broncs.

Rider brought the fourth set within one, but the Lions held on, 25-22, defeating Rider 3-1.

The Broncs faced UAB next on Sept. 5, trailing 16-12 prior to the Broncs getting four more points.

The Broncs closed the set 25-23 on a 5-1 run, with four kills by Robinson, reaching set point before surrendering the set 28-26 to the Blazers.

The Blazers dominated set three for to a 2-1 set lead, and controlled set four to take the win.

Reflecting back on these invitationals, Rotondo shared some insight on the team’s outlook.

“We need to be more creative in how we score, finding ways to use a bigger block and find openings in the defense,” Rotondo said.

The Broncs will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for the Rutgers Classic, facing the University of Delaware on Sept. 10, Stony Brook University on Sept. 11, and Rutgers University on Sept. 12.