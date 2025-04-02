Westminster Choir College’s handbell choirs perform at Trinity Presbyterian Church 

By Caitlyn Sutton

Professor Gillian Erlenborn, director of handbell choirs, took Westminster Concert Handbell Choirs I and II to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Cherry Hill on March 28. The well-lit church with simple, yet elegant decorations was the venue for the handbell choirs to perform and share music.

As an alum of the Westminster Concert Handbell Choir under conductor Kathy Ebling Shaw, Erlenborn took over the position after Shaw’s retirement from Rider in spring 2024.

The performance theme, “At the Water’s Edge,” was meant to be a catalyst for self-reflection and embracing transformation. Their show revolved around avenues of water, such as the transition from rivers to oceans, acting as an innuendo for self-growth.

“Hopefully it opens up some reflection for the listener … and where they are on their personal journey,” Erlenborn said.

From a meditative and soft quartet piece, to a fast-paced and loud five-part piece, the handbell choirs played their instruments in a way that conveyed deep emotion.

Ben Kirk, a graduate music education student, helped conduct Concert Handbell Choir II, also known as “baby bells.”

“It was super fun to have that opportunity to conduct … baby bells usually doesn’t perform and it’s great they got to,” Kirk said.

“At the Water’s Edge” was the Concert Handbell Choir II’s debut performance. Alivia Nawrocki, a freshman music education major, rings for Concert Handbell Choir II. This was her first performance with the group.

Playing music with handbells can be beneficial to strengthening players’ skill set but handbells can also contribute to the community.

“It’s not often you see a handbell choir going out, so it’s just really nice to bring a new instrument to everybody,” Nawrocki said.

The students in both handbell choirs were given time to make this evening more personal, allowing performers to share their personality between songs, helping the audience connect to the musicians even more.

Rider’s Concert Handbell Choirs use a variety of techniques and types of bells to bring the music to life. As Erlenborn introduced each song, her witty personality shined through. From quick jokes to honoring a past member of Westminster’s Concert Handbell Choir, many emotions were embraced.

Some songs played at the concert included piano accompaniment or singing. Concert Handbell Choir I sang “Skye Boat Song,” encouraging the theme of change while holding true to the performance revolving around water.

Katie Blowitski, a junior music education major, has been in both handbell choirs, but this is her first year in Concert Handbell Choir I. As a music education major, she thinks that learning handbells can be a useful tool in the classroom.

“Ringing bells and teaching students how to ring gives them a better sense of rhythm, so knowing it myself can help my students in the future,” Blowitski said.

Westminster Concert Handbell Choirs I and II are targeted to strengthen music literacy, rhythms of different songs and the overall embodiment of music. Each semester there are open houses for Concert Handbell Choir II aimed toward students who have not rung before. There are auditions in the fall for Concert Handbell Choir I for people who have ringing experience.