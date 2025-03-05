Women leaders want next generation to ‘push the envelope’

By Caroline Haviland

Every March since its federal recognition in 1987, Womxn’s History Month aims to recognize the overlooked contributions women have made to society, and with ongoing attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion, highlighting the differences women make is more pertinent than ever.

Whether it be its administration, community, sports teams and beyond, Rider is no stranger to the powerful figures Womxn’s History Month honors.

‘The sky’s the limit’

Before being in one of the university’s highest positions, Rider Provost DonnaJean Fredeen overcame many obstacles throughout her career, which began in the male-dominated field of chemistry.

She started off in Connecticut at the University of Bridgeport as the youngest and only female professor in the chemistry department.

“My very first day a colleague said to me, ‘It’s going to take a while to get your research agenda going. Why don’t you work for me while you do?’. …It was just the way he said ‘Why don’t you work for me,’ and not with me,” Fredeen said. “So I said ‘If I wanted a [post-doctorate] I would’ve gone to Yale.’”

She eventually took a position at Southern Connecticut State University and worked her way up to be the dean of the school of arts and sciences. In 2013, Fredeen landed at Rider, a place that has become home to her.

Fredeen realized throughout her career that women bring a necessary component to the education field, saying, “We can bring that compassion, but when it’s time to make tough decisions we do it.”

From left to right: Lynn Milligan, Jasmine Johnson, Christina Natoli and DonnaJean Fredeen are all women leaders on campus. (Illustration by Maggie Kleiner)

The provost voiced that representation and standing up for what you believe is vital for all women to see from one another, especially in the current political climate.

“Make sure your voice is heard outside. At this point in time in our country we need to make certain our voices are heard. Not just at Rider University or in our communities, but in our state and in our country,” said Fredeen.

Similarly, Director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion Jasmine Johnson faced her own battles as a young woman of color in the workplace, and repeated the same confidence in representation to show other woman what is possible.

“Being able to see somebody that identifies the same as you gives students a chance to really understand they can do this too, and I think that’s what makes it so important to me being a woman leader on campus. The sky’s the limit,” said Johnson.

Johnson started her career in higher education at Seton Hall, where she fostered diversity initiatives such as the Inclusion Alliance, which developed seminars and lessons to create inclusivity throughout the campus.

She came to Rider in fall 2024, but struggled with imposter syndrome, as she felt she didn’t belong in such a prestigious role. As she grew more into the position, she began to understand her place at Rider, and hopes to motivate younger women to take a leap of faith.

“I would also encourage the next generation of women leaders to push the envelope. That’s how we move forward,” Johnson said. “Someone has to step out of their comfort zone and out of societal norms to figure out what the future can really look like. That’s how pioneers and trailblazers exist.”

Natural leaders

Rider women’s basketball Head Coach Lynn Milligan centers her teaching approach for the young womxn on her team around guidance, making sure she’s a “sounding board” to help her players grow in their own skin.

“Mentorship is important because there’s a lot of things that happen to these young ladies’ lives that have nothing to do with basketball. We want to make sure they know how to make good choices,” said Milligan. “For me it’s not micromanaging, it’s more about guiding. It’s okay to make mistakes, and I want to make sure our space for these young ladies is safe.”

Milligan graduated from Rider in 1992, and worked hard as an assistant coach in hopes of becoming head coach at her alma mater.

The day she received her dream position was a turning point in her career. This year marks her 18th season as head coach of Rider women’s basketball.

With pride in her voice as she discussed the program’s successes, surrounded by team photos signed by players from previous years on her office walls, Milligan echoed a sentiment to any young woman aspiring to be a leader.

“Ask questions, don’t be afraid to talk, but then don’t be afraid to listen. God gave us two ears and one mouth. Don’t be afraid to challenge what you believe in,” she said. “In my era, we weren’t supposed to speak out, we weren’t supposed to be the ones that ruffled feathers and challenged authority. Now, that is the norm for the younger generation and that’s something that we want our women to be able to do.”

As a young, women leader, Student Government Association President Christina Natoli shares the same belief that mentorship helps people flourish in their roles.

In her freshman year at Rider, Natoli, a senior political science major, had no intentions of being a leader on campus, but after seeing the female SGA president at the time, Liz O’Hara ’22, her mental barriers were removed.

Natoli leans on O’Hara in her current role and hopes she can have the same impact on younger, budding leaders across campus.

“Finding people who will uplift you is very important. I feel honored to be a leader on campus but also, it’s tough because as much as I value having other women in leadership roles, I think it’s important to represent generally,” said Natoli. “I don’t feel like I do things specifically because I’m a female president. I’m a president that happens to be female.”

All four of these influential leaders share the same thoughts on Womxn’s History Month: it’s a necessary time of year to bring light to women and their accomplishments.

“Womxn’s History Month is about all of those womxn who contributed to society, who didn’t have the recognition because they were women,” said Fredeen. “It’s about remembering the women who really started this fight. … It’s about making certain that in another hundred years we’re still celebrating Womxn’s History Month and we’re still able to elevate the women in this country.”