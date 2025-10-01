Zach Kent brings a new sound to the dean’s office

By Zyheim Bell

Zachary Kent began his new tenure as the performing arts coordinator in early July, where he now “spearheads” the summer arts programming, according to the Arts and Sciences in Action newsletter.

Though Kent is taking on a new position within the College of Arts and Sciences, he is no stranger to Rider. Kent has been a member of Rider’s staff since 2016 and is a 2019 Westminster alum.

Kent previously worked as a staff member of the Westminster Conservatory on the Princeton campus, and most recently served as the assistant to Vice President of University Operations Mike Reca on Rider’s Lawrenceville campus.

Transitioning from working within the conservatory and exclusively on Westminster’s Princeton property, Kent had to integrate himself into the “larger Rider system” working under Reca. Kent described working for Reca as a positive experience, calling Reca an example of an “amazing” boss, which aided in the shift between Princeton and Lawrenceville.

During his transition between the campuses, Kent also reveled in the chance to branch out and meet more colleagues on the Lawrenceville campus. Having worked with faculty and staff from both Princeton and Lawrenceville, Kent has found the staff he has encountered over the years enjoyable to work with.

“I haven’t had a bad day in four years,” Kent said as he reflected on his time being employed within the university. “Everyone has been so pleasant.”

Within his new role, Kent will largely take on the summer arts programs offered; such as the adult programs like the CoOPERAtive program, conducting intensives, choral festival and the voice pedagogy institution, among other offerings. High school programs like the solo pianist week, vocal and organ institutes and multiple pre-college based arts programs.

During the semester, Kent will also assist within the performance management department among other duties, according to the newsletter.

“A lot of my role is to fill in the holes and gaps,” Kent said, as a result of the restructuring of Rider departments as a whole.

Kent’s new position will have him assisting faculty and staff members across multiple departments, such as Director of Choral Studies at Westminster Choir College Donald Nally, Director of Performance Management Kristen Rodgers and Associate Director of Performance Management Leandra Acosta.

Kent’s most recent role was supporting performance management with the upcoming performance “Lost Girl.”

For him, no matter what position he took on he says he would always be working in a capacity of “helping others.”

Sean Haugh, a senior music education major, finds himself “excited” to see what Kent will bring to the role.

Haugh said, “Kent seems like a great addition to the Rider community … I hope that he can do great things for the university.”