Broncs bested by Mount 66-60 amid defensive struggles

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

After obtaining its first win of the new year, Rider women’s basketball traveled to Emmitsburg, Maryland, where it was defeated by Mount St. Mary’s 66-60, bringing its overall record to 3-12 and its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record to 1-5.

“I told the girls, ‘We’re right there,’ and we are right where we need to be, we just got to get over the hump. It’s not a lack of work, it’s not a lack of belief, it’s not a lack of preparation, we just have to get over the hump,” said Head Coach Lynn Milligan.

A back-and-forth first quarter was led by senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales’ four points in the paint and other Broncs contributing 12 points to bring the score to 16-16 with less than two minutes left.

Mount could not be stopped in those last two minutes while Rider could only post two points, trailing 26-18 at the end of the quarter.

To start the second quarter, freshman guard Camryn Collins scored the first bucket for the Broncs and then assisted senior guard Gabby Turco on the next offensive sequence.

The Broncs saw their lead slip away as the Mountaineers second 3-pointer of the quarter extended their lead to 13.

Senior guard Sanaa Redmond finished the first half off for Rider with her four points of the game, but still trailed 39-31 at halftime.

Turco got after it to start the second half for the Broncs before both sides of the court went cold. Collin’s free throw broke the two minutes of scoreless play streak.

Rider found itself trailing by nine late in the third until freshman guard Jocelyn Chavez responded with her third 3-pointer of the game, marking a career high for 3-pointers made in a game.

After that, sophomore guard Aliya McIver’s steal transitioned into a bucket for junior forward Emilee Tahata, cutting Mount’s lead down to four.

However, that only fueled a fire under the Mountaineers who went on a 8-0 run to jump in front by eight at the end of the third.

The Broncs went cold to start the final quarter until McIver’s two made free throws with less than six minutes left.

Collins added onto that seconds later, cutting the Mount’s lead back down to nine. However, a made free throw and a 3-pointer quickly gave Mount St. Mary’s back a hefty lead.

The Broncs’ offense went quiet besides from the free throw line where Turco and Cos-Morales added six combined.

Turco finished off the game with a layup and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, but it was not enough for the Broncs to salvage a win.

Rider was defeated 66-60, despite Turco scoring in double figures for the second consecutive game and leading the team with 18 points.

Chavez finished with a career-high nine points off her three 3-pointers and Collins finished with seven but they were all no match for a Mountaineer who finished with 28 points.

“We feel like we can get to the rim. We feel like if we don’t just settle for jump shots we can get to the rim and make people have to guard us. I think that our team is buying into that philosophy and I think that we did a good job with that. We just didn’t make enough shots,” said Milligan.

The Broncs will welcome the Marist Red Foxes to Alumni Gym on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.