Broncs win third straight in 1-0 win over Siena

By Rich Saile

During Homecoming Weekend’s Alumni Night, Rider men’s soccer returned to Ben Cohen Field and defeated the Siena Saints 1-0.

On Oct. 26, the Broncs started strong, with their defense preventing the Saints offense from getting a shot for 36 minutes.

The Broncs offense sought an early goal but could not convert any shots from graduate student Cole Sotack or junior midfielder Momo Diop.

Late in the first half, Rider denied two goals within three minutes, both saved by junior goalkeeper Adam Salama.

The Broncs had two opportunities to score in Saints territory, but Diop and graduate student midfielder Andrew Erickson had no success.

The teams went to the locker room scoreless after the Saints blocked three shots and their offense attempted four.

Following halftime, Siena changed pace, moving quickly toward the Broncs’ side of the field, planning to strike first, but their two attempts fell short.

The Broncs regained possession thanks to Diop, who kicked the ball to the Saints’ side of the field. However, he could not follow through, missing a pair of shots.

The Saints also had a chance to take the lead, but Salama saved the shot.

The Broncs finally broke through in the 76th minute, as senior midfielder Jack McGeechan spun a left-footed shot over the Siena goalkeeper and into the right post, giving the Broncs a 1-0 lead.

Diop assisted McGeechan on the go-ahead goal for the Broncs, where he scored his second goal in the last three games.

The Saints worked their way up the Broncs’ side of the field, looking to tie, but Salama performed two saves in 85 seconds, and the Broncs won their game, 1-0.

“One of the things that really [stood] out was the atmosphere. I thought we had a great crowd tonight, and that really pushed the guys forward throughout the game,” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said. “We knew it was going to be difficult to find the game-winner, so it was going to take a special goal. They know that if they play together all the way to the end, they’re always going to have a shot, so I think that’s really what stood out to me tonight: … the atmosphere and the togetherness.”

The Broncs outshot Siena 14-8, including a 6-5 edge on shots. Salama finished with five saves in the Broncs’ sixth clean sheet, while Diop recorded his third assist of the season. Diop is second on the team for total points and assists.

“I can’t even explain the feeling. It’s such a nice feeling to be at home in front of our crowd at Rider and have the shouting from everyone. The bench was awesome. Everyone on the field was awesome, so it was just an amazing feeling,” McGeechan said.

The Broncs travel to Manhattan College on Oct. 30 to take on the Jaspers. The game begins at 6:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN+.