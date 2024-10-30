Presidential Search Committee takes shape

By Caroline Haviland and Jake Tiger

Amid a time of uncertainty regarding Rider’s future, the hunt for the next university president is gradually taking shape, as details on the Presidential Search Committee were released to the community on Oct. 23.

A universitywide email from Trustee Joe McDougall, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, stated the committee will consist of six trustees, two faculty members, two members of the President’s cabinet, a staff member and a student. Joan Mazzotti, chair of the Board of Trustees, will serve as a non voting member of the committee.

“Along with our search executive, we engaged with over 130 faculty, staff, students and leaders from across the university to understand the qualities you believe are most important for Rider’s next president,” McDougall’s email read.

The board has established a separate Presidential Transition Committee, led by Mazzotti, to oversee all aspects and complexities related to a leadership change, according to the email.

“The committee’s top priority is ensuring a smooth and seamless transition to the next president,” the email said.

Provost DonnaJean said she Fredeen was not involved in deciding the composition of the committees, as her involvement in the search process solely lies at the request of the board members.

“Decisions about who is going to be on the search committee, who is going to be on the transition committee, that’s all driven by the Board of Trustees,” said Fredeen. “I know what you know.”

Quinn Cunningham, president of Rider’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the faculty is pleased to be involved on the search committee but hopes its thoughts are taken into consideration in the final decision.

“In the end, the [Board of Trustees] will decide who gets selected. In the last search process, the faculty ended up feeling like their voices weren’t necessarily acknowledged,” said Cunningham. “They were allowed to speak, but it didn’t really have an impact on the end decision.”

Cunningham, an associate professor, stated the faculty looks forward to the administration including it on the committee.

“They keep saying to us, ‘We’re going to hear your voices. We’re going to include you,’ so I think we’re just at a point of feeling like we want to see proof,” said Cunningham. “Morale and trust are very low.”

The email said the search committee’s appointed individuals will be announced within the next two weeks.