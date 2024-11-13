Trustee McDougall highlights diversity in presidential search

By Caroline Haviland

As the hunt for Rider’s next president slowly pushes forward, so do the newly announced members of the presidential search committee, who began advocating for factors they deem important to consider in the hiring process.

Joe McDougall, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said the university’s next president should have four key characteristics: a strategic vision for Rider, a strong background in academic leadership, firm financial stewardship and strengths in communication and engagement.

“There was great alignment in what we heard from folks in what they wanted to see,” said McDougall. “These four things were the big pieces that came out when we talked to all the constituents, which was great for us to see that kind of alignment.”

‘Done the right way’

Before the search committee could form, the Board chose a search firm to spearhead the presidential pursuit. In the end, the Board members chose Storbeck Search for its immense success from a diversity standpoint, according to McDougall.

“In 2023, 53% of the candidates they placed were female and 43% were people of color. That’s almost doubled compared to the numbers that are the norm in the industry, which is one-third female and less than 20% are people of color,” said McDougall.

The search firm plans to train the Presidential Search Committee members in diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure the hiring process is “done the right way,” McDougall said.

Transparency with the Rider community also stands as a main priority for the committee, as communications will continue to be sent via universitywide emails and through the new presidential search website due to launch in a few weeks, according to McDougall.

The website, accessible through rider.edu, will serve as a repository, housing the presidential position profile, frequently asked questions and any information related to the search.

Building the committee

When composing the team, the Board looked at presidential search committees from numerous higher education institutions, a majority of which primarily consisted of Board members.

McDougall said that sort of make up did not feel right for Rider.

Instead, the Board decided to create a balanced mix of committee members, consisting of Trustees, faculty, staff, administrators and a student.

Trustees McDougall, Joan Mazzotti, James Bush, Michele Powers, Christopher Carothers, Thomas Mulhare and Wright Seneres will work alongside Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Nicholas Barbati, Norm Brodsky College of Business Dean Gene Kutcher, faculty union President Quinn Cunningham, associate professor Alison Thomas Cottingham and Administrative Specialist for Graduate Education Anne Rees. Christina Natoli, president of the Student Government Association, was chosen as the student representative.

Natoli, a senior political science major, has begun asking her classmates what they hope to see in the next university president through her student body presidential role. She plans to allow students a space to voice their opinions in the upcoming SGA Town Hall meeting on Nov. 14.

“The campus experience is tailored towards the students, and our campus partners should be trying to support students in their initiatives. Especially a big one like determining who will be overseeing the operations of the university,” said Natoli. “I think it’s essential to be able to know what students want. That’s why I’ll be taking my time to hear from as many students as I can in as many areas.”

The Board ultimately has the responsibility of choosing the next president; however, the diversity ensures that all areas of the university are represented so the selected individual reflects the broader campus community needs.

“Those types of folks that represent a bunch of constituencies was really what we tried to do. Another constituency we thought was important, given the large population they represent on the campus, was the faculty union, the AAUP [American Association of University Professors],” said McDougall. “We’re delighted that Quinn Cunningham is going to be part of the committee. She’ll do a great job representing the AAUP and the business school.”

Cunningham, an associate professor, reflected the faculty union’s hopes for a fair and transparent process from beginning to end.

“I’m hoping for consideration for the folks that are here for the long-haul. The president and some of the administrative folks will be here for five to ten years, but a lot of the faculty and librarians and athletic staff will be here for twenty or thirty years,” said Cunningham. “So we’re just looking to have our input sincerely considered and applied to the decision that gets made for who’s going to come in and take over for Dell’Omo.”