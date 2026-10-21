107.7 The Bronc wins national award

By Cal Sutton

On Oct. 20, 21 students from Rider’s radio station, 107.7 The Bronc, traveled to The Edison Ballroom in New York City for The NAB Marconi Radio Awards after being a six-time nominee within the past seven years for the nation’s best college radio station by the National Association of Broadcasters.

The finalists were WHPC from Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY, WMSC from Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ , WOLF Radio from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA, WRRC-FM from Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ and WSOU-FM from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ.

107.7 The Bronc won the award for College Station Of The Year for the first time in station history. The Bronc regularly hosts large-scale, on-campus events during the school year. The station also hosts a multitude of live student-hosted shows year-round.

John Mozes, the general manager of 107.7 The Bronc stated that they were all “a little shell-shocked.”

“College radio is really strong and thriving,” Mozes said. “[College radio stations] are going to be the change makers for the industry going forward.”

Mozes also noted that winning the award for College Station Of The Year was an experience that The Bronc truly did not expect, but welcomed with open arms.

Kadie DiGiuseppe, a senior sports media major and 107.7 The Bronc’s student general manager, went to the awards ceremony and described the experience as “surreal.”

“It was so surreal,” DiGiuseppe said. “We have waited a long time for this … it was the most insane thing ever.”

Assistant Student General Manager Dan Loges, a junior arts and entertainment industries management major was the student who created the reel that resulted in The Bronc’s nomination for the award and expressed great excitement following the announcement of the station’s win. He said that the award was reflective of the station’s hard work, not only this year, but as a radio station in its entirety.

“I feel like I haven’t returned back to Earth yet,” Loges said. “It’s such a high. We all put so much work into this, and hearing [WRRC-FM] called, it’s like ‘all the hard work does pay off.’”

Loges’ 90-second reel was created to advertise and encompass the goals of the radio station, which was a necessary component to receiving a nomination for the award.

News Editor Brannagh Rattigan, Sports Editor Joshua Yuhas, Graphic Design Manager Grace Juarez and Copy Editor Teagan Rotella are members of 107.7 The Bronc. They had no part in the writing or editing of this story.