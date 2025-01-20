Broncs fall to Marist 67-55 in sixth MAAC loss

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Rider women’s basketball lost its sixth Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game against Marist on Jan. 18, falling to the Red Foxes 67-55 to bring its record to 3-13.

Rider started off even with Marist during the first quarter, where junior forward Emilee Tahata led the charge with four points.

Senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales began the second quarter with five quick points to add onto her two points that she scored in the first which extended the Broncs lead to 19-13.

However, the Red Foxes went on a 9-0 run near the end of the first half and took the lead back going into the locker room by six.

Freshman guard Winner Bartholomew got the rebound off Cos-Morales’ missed free throw and turned garage into gold, closing the gap to three to start the third quarter.

Marist responded with a layup and two 3-pointers which helped them get out to a hefty 11 point lead.

Freshman guard Camryn Collins obtained her eighth point of the night with a couple seconds left in the third, bringing Rider’s deficit to 44-35 entering the last quarter.

Both teams’ offense went cold to start the fourth with both teams shooting mainly free throws.

Senior guard Gabby Turco obtained her first points since the first quarter with less than four minutes left off a great driving pass from Cos-Morales.

Turco worked her way up to 13 points with less than a minute left but it was not enough to stop the Red Fox offense.

Sophomore guard Aliya McIver and freshman guard Jocelyn Chavez both had late game 3-pointers but Marist ended the game in front by 67-55.

“We struggled to put the ball in the basket, particularly in the second and third quarter and I think that hurt us. We got to give ourselves a couple more opportunities by taking away some of our turnovers. But we are growing,” said Head Coach Lynn Milligan.

Following Turco’s 13 points, Cos-Morales and Collins totaled nine points of their own while Chavez and Bartholomew both ended with six of their own.

Marist shot 50% from beyond the arc while both teams turned the ball over more than 20 times.

The Broncs will travel to New Rochelle, New York, to take on the Iona Gaels on Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.