Student, Rider News staff member found deceased

By Jake Tiger

Raven Syed, a sophomore actuarial science major, was found deceased in a residence hall Oct. 14, the university announced via community-wide emails.

Syed, who used he/him pronouns, was a copy editor for The Rider News, treasurer and clarinet player for the Rider Pep Band, a Trustee scholar, a member of the Multicultural Student Leadership Institute and a peer leader for the All Broncs Belong Alliance, an Oct. 15 email from Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo said.

Syed, 18, was also an embedded tutor for finite mathematics at the Academic Success Center, his Rider News staff biography reads. His other interests included music, martial arts and foreign languages.

“As we process Raven’s passing, let us come together with compassion, offering comfort and strength to those who are hurting,” Dell’Omo wrote in the email announcing Syed’s death.

Rider’s Counseling Center in Zoerner House near the campus’ south entrance has walk-in appointments for students in need of support. Students can also seek free mental health support through Uwill, which offers virtual appointments with licensed therapists.

Faculty and staff can use Rider’s Employee assistance Program for support by calling 1-800-527-0035.

On Monday afternoon, Oct. 14, many students witnessed a heavy Lawrence Police and Rider Public Safety presence around Kroner Hall, where Syed resided on the third floor. Officers at the scene were unable to comment on the investigation. An alert sent to campus students and employees at 4:12 p.m. said there was no threat to the community.

At 7:54 p.m. Monday, Dell’Omo notified the community of a student death in a residence hall.

The Rider News published a tribute to Syed on Oct. 17.

A campus-wide vigil will be held for Syed on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Cavalla Room of the Bart Luedeke Center.

Syed was in his second year at Rider and he said he was a sophomore. The university lists him as a junior in the community-wide email due to his number of completed credits.