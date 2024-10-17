A tribute to Raven Syed

4 days ago
From The Rider News

A campus-wide vigil will be held for Raven on Friday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Cavalla Room of the Bart Luedeke Center.

Donate to The Trevor Project in honor of Raven

Rider Counseling Center resources for students, faculty and staff – Rider’s Counseling Center is located in Zoerner House near the south entrance of campus and has walk-in appointments available. Free mental health support is also available for students through Uwill, which offers virtual appointments with licensed therapists.

poster of writing
