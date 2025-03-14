Field hockey head coach resigns after two seasons

By Jake Tiger

Rider field hockey’s head coach of two years resigned March 14 for personal reasons, according to a university press release.

Alicia Govannicci ’14 won Northeast Conference coach of the year last season, captaining the Broncs to the second-best record in the NEC at 6-2, the Rider Athletics press release said. She leaves Rider with a 17-20 overall and a 10-5 conference record.

Govannicci became Rider field hockey’s sixth head coach in February 2023.

“I’d like to thank the administration for giving me this opportunity and for all of the support they have given me, and wish this amazing group of young women nothing but success,” Govannicci said in the press release.

Govannicci succeeded former field hockey Head Coach Lori Hussong, who led the team for 23 seasons and made the playoffs each year.

Govanicci played at Rider under Hussong for four seasons, winning three consecutive NEC titles from 2010 to 2012 and earning first-team All-MAAC honors as a senior in 2013.

“I love Rider field hockey and Rider University as they have played such a big role in my life and have had such a positive impact on me and helped me become the person I am today,” Govannicci said. “This team and the University are not why I’ve decided to step down.”

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, the press release said.