Broncs losing streak extends to four

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Rider women’s basketball traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 1 to play the Boston University Terriers, looking to recover from a 15-point loss to Virginia Commonwealth University the previous week. The Broncs could not bounce back from the defeat falling to the Terriers 64-59.

The Broncs found themselves trailing early in the mid-afternoon affair 18-6 after a Terrier made four 3-pointers in the first six minutes.

Despite the Broncs slow start, junior forward Emilee Tahata racked up six points in the first quarter alongside sophomore center Kaylan Deveney, whose 3-pointer brought the Broncs within one point of the Terriers near the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter did not see much scoring from either team, but Rider was able to score nine more points before halftime, bringing it to 35-28 at the half.

With another 3-pointer made by Boston, Rider trailed by 14 and the Broncs could not seem to build up a comeback, despite freshman Emmy Roach, senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales, freshman guard Camryn Collins, Deveney and Tahata combining for 11 points.

Trailing 53-41, the Broncs offense had to put together some quick points, including Collins’ 3-pointer with less than four minutes in regulation to cut the Terriers lead down to seven.

Deveney, Cos-Morales, Roach went 4-of-6 at the free throw line after the 3-pointer but it was not enough to stop Boston’s offense.

Deveney ended the game with a 3-pointer that brought the final score to 64-59, in favor of the Terriers.

“The adversity we faced with [Sanaa Redmond] missing the game, I thought that our younger guards did a really good job handling things,” said Head Coach Lynn Milligan. “This was a game we just had too many unforced turnovers.”

Deveney also ended the game leading the Broncs in points with a career high 15 points while Cos-Morales got nine points alongside her.

“Voices that are not really heard before have been heard and I think that has an impact on the team in a positive way. There’s many people that stepped up,” said freshman guard Jocelyn Chavez.

The Broncs made five 3-pointers during the affair but turned the ball over 22 times. They will travel next to Monmouth on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.