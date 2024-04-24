Grand-prize car returns to campus

By Jake Tiger

No, the SUV parked on the grass outside of the Student Recreation Center does not belong to a student who was running late to their intramural basketball game.

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L between the SRC and Bart Luedeke Center is the grand prize for 107.7 The Bronc’s “Cruisin’ from Commencement” contest where one Rider graduate will ride away on a fresh set of wheels.

Despite holding the event each year, the radio station has not had the “Cruisin’ from Commencement” car on campus since 2019 due to supply chain issues stemming from the COVID pandemic, according to John Mozes, 107.7 The Bronc’s general manager.

“There were just no cars on the lots,” said Mozes on the shortages. “In 2022, we didn’t know what the car was until literally 10 days before.”

The car, courtesy of Team Toyota of Princeton, New Jersey, is awarded as a two-year lease rather than complete ownership, said Mozes. This decision is more financially friendly to the winner, as the recipient of the car would have to pay higher federal taxes on a owned vehicle.

The Corolla is a gray-blue color that Toyota calls “celestite,” according to Mozes. He said 107.7 The Bronc is able to choose the color of the car each year, stating that the station used to opt for a cranberry red, but in recent years has switched to white and now celestite.

Having the car on campus helps build excitement around the competition, teaches student-workers lessons about marketing and creates interest for prospective students at open houses, Mozes said.

Sophomore film and television major Emily O’Connor, 107.7 The Bronc’s social media director, said the social media team plans to promote the contest by posting “Carpool Karaoke” videos modeled after the popular late-night segment, where different communities on campus, like Greek Life and athletes, will sing their favorite songs in the car.

“Getting the word out that that is the car for the contest will push the student body, especially the seniors, to kind of go for the contest and enter,” said O’Connor. “It’s always good to see the thing you’re possibly winning right in front of you as a reminder.”

To enter the contest, seniors must submit a two-and-a-half-minute video about their experience at Rider. The deadline to enter is May 5 at 11:59 p.m.

More details about “Cruisin’ from Commencement” can be found on 107.7 The Bronc’s website.

Section editors Jay Roberson, Grace Bertrand, Kadie DiGiuseppe and Benjamin Shinault work for 107.7 The Bronc. They had no part in the writing or editing of this story.