Cultures n’ Trends club serves looks and community

By Kaitlyn Seawood

RIDER’S newest club, Culture n’ Trends, is bringing to campus a runway lined with bright personalities where color, style and self-expression collide, and every outfit tells a story that is not just worn, but lived.

Its founder is junior English major Eden Lewis, a self-proclaimed fashion enthusiast with a flair for the unexpected. Focused on blending individuality, creativity and community into something truly unique, CNT allows students to let their creativity take center stage.

Lewis, who uses they/them pronouns, said the inspiration for the club came from their own journey of self-expression.

“Not to sound arrogant, but I kind of inspired myself,” Lewis said.

After attending a high school with a strict uniform policy, they could not experiment with their style until arriving at college.

“When I got here, I was like, ‘I’m trying everything,’” Lewis recalled.

Though their early fashion choices were not exactly runway-ready, those moments of trial and error led to a deep appreciation for fashion as a form of art.

The name of the club, Culture n’ Trends, was the result of a playful brainstorming session.

“We wanted a cool but cheeky acronym,” Lewis said, laughing.

After tossing around ideas, the name simply clicked. While it does not carry a heavy philosophical meaning, it perfectly reflects the club’s focus on both culture and fashion.

“We didn’t want to be just another ‘Rider fashion club,’” Lewis said. “We wanted something that would speak to a wider audience.”

If the club gets approved by the Student Government Association, it plans to have its debut event at the Student Entertainment Council’s fashion show later this semester. Lewis and social media manager Jaliah James will be styling models to showcase the club’s vision.

With models lined up and outfits ready, Lewis is optimistic that the event will be a fantastic introduction to the club’s creative vision.

Looking ahead, CNT hopes to host workshops, creative discussions and fashion-focused events, including open showcases and full-scale fashion shows with auditions. The club is also exploring the idea of a community-driven thrift store, where students could sell gently used clothing each semester in an accessible and authentic way.

“If we all share our knowledge, it just multiplies our skills and passions,” Lewis said.

Despite an initial setback with SGA, when CNT’s application was denied in the fall 2024 semester for not meeting all the requirements, but primarily due to funding difficulties.

Lewis was not discouraged. Instead of letting it slow them down, they saw it as another step in the process.

“We don’t need them to give us money right away. We want to get established first and then ask for support,” Lewis said. “Once we’re up and running, we’ll be ready to take it to the next level.”

Senior biology major and SGA Vice President of Student Affairs Emma Cordero mentioned that the club application process has been streamlined with an online form, making it easier and faster for clubs to apply.

“Funding isn’t usually an issue,” Cordero said, noting that production-based clubs like CNT may face some challenges in securing resources. However, SGA funding is distributed among all clubs, while some organizations receive financial support from their respective academic departments. Despite this, Cordero emphasized that CNT and other clubs will not be negatively impacted in their efforts to secure funding.

The club’s goal is to foster an environment where diverse perspectives are welcomed, and creativity is boundless.

Meg Vogel, a junior film and television major and general member of CNT is eager to connect with others who share her passion for fashion, Vogel is excited about the opportunity to express herself in a new creative space.

“It’s really cool to be part of the club’s early growth and witness its blossoming from the very beginning,” said Vogel.

Lewis is committed to making CNT an inclusive space where students from all creative backgrounds can come together.

“We’re not just looking for people into fashion,” Lewis said. “If you’re into photography, videography or event planning—if you’re creative, we want you!”

Journey New is a copyeditor for The Rider News and is student organizations committee chair for the Student Government Association. They had no part in the writing and editing of this story.