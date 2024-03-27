Fenneberg takes job as Duquesne administrator

By Hannah Newman

After her position was eliminated in summer 2023, former Rider Vice President of Student Affairs Leanna Fenneberg was named Duquesne University’s next senior vice president of student life, as announced by her new employer on Nov. 27, 2023.

Fenneberg, who served as vice president of student affairs for Rider from August 2017 to July 2023, contributed to several areas of student life including the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, residence life, campus life, fraternity and sorority life, service and civic engagement, community standards and the Counseling Center.

Fenneberg will take over the role on June 3, 2024, following the retirement of Duquesne’s current senior vice president of student life, according to a press release by the university located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In the email announcing Fenneberg’s departure in June, Provost DonnaJean Fredeen said, “We are extremely grateful to Dr. Fenneberg for her strong leadership and many contributions to Rider over the past several years and her commitment to the student experience outside the classroom.”

Fenneberg currently serves as the vice provost for student life at Creighton University, where she started in September 2023.

In addition, she has also served on the Board of Directors for the National Association for Student Personnel Administrators, where she was the national director of 37 professional knowledge communities and served on the executive board for the Jesuit Association of Student Personnel Administrators, according to the press release.