Fraternities adapt to Poyda despite unkept promises

By Caroline Haviland

Residence Life opted to move the fraternities from University House to Poyda Hall starting fall 2024, a decision that came after challenges sprouted from having multiple organizations crammed into a small building.

Previously home to InterFraternal Council fraternities Tau Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Theta Chi, as well as a smattering of brothers from the multicultural and historically Black fraternities Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., University House was an outdated living space with minimal air conditioning units and one washer and dryer for all of its residents.

Kadi Diallo, Rider’s director of student involvement and first year programs said, “[The fraternities] had been in [University] House for quite some time. … each of the fraternities had outgrown living in that space together. It was a tight space … That’s why we presented them with other options.”

The IFC fraternities chose Poyda as their living space for the 2024-25 academic year, as they were each promised a sectioned-off wing on separate floors of the residence hall, while the rest of the building housed standard residential students.

However, Tau Kappa Epsilon only has five members living in Poyda, which is not substantial enough to earn its own floor. Instead, members live among the remaining two fraternities on their floors.

The president of Theta Chi, a junior finance major Jason Aretino, said some of his brothers were pushed down to other wings due to the additional members in Theta Chi’s wing occupying their designated space.

“There have been mixed feelings from the brothers. They have a mixture of the fraternities on each floor,” said Aretino. “It’s not just all of us, like we were told it was going to be. But other than that, they enjoy just being around each other.”

Guy Varela, a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and a sophomore film and television major, noted an additional unkept agreement. Originally, the fraternities were guaranteed a door to section off their wings from the other residents to create a close-knit atmosphere for the organizations, but it was never set in place.

“I don’t know what happened with [Residence Life],” said Varela. “There was supposed to be a plan, and then it was just never installed. So it’s just like regular living, I guess.”

Additionally, standard residents occupy a few of the rooms in Sigma Phi Epsilon’s wing, a place appointed for fraternity members only, said Varela.

Dennis Golembiewski, a sophomore business administration major and member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, expressed his delight in residing in Poyda, mentioning the opportunity to strengthen brotherly connections through close living.

“It’s been nice with accountability as well. I am the type of person who will sit down and do nothing. But now I’m surrounded by all these people who are proactive and inspire me,” said Golembiewski.

Aidan Cardone, a sophomore accounting major and one of the five Tau Kappa Epsilon members living in Poyda, said the other residents and fraternities have been living among each other in harmony.

“A lot of the random people that live in Poyda keep to themselves. They don’t raise their voice, so if they had a problem, we would never know. I’m with the [Sigma Phi Epsilon] guys a lot, and I’ve never heard them get a noise complaint ever,” said Cardone.

Aaron Presti, a senior public relations major, has lived in Poyda for the past year as a standard resident and feels “indifferent” about the newest inhabitants in the residence hall.

His only complaint? The noise.

“My only minor issue is this one dorm in the corner of my hallway. Every time I walk past, there’s music on, or, if it’s on the weekend, there’s some sort of party happening,” said Presti. “I don’t know what fraternity they’re associated with. But that’s really the only issue I’ve had.”

At the start of spring 2025, Diallo and Residence Life administrators will discuss contingency plans for Greek Life housing, according to Diallo. Once a few options have been agreed upon, the presidents of each fraternity will weigh in on what would work best for each organization.

“At the core of it, it’s their experience. As the director of this area, that means everything to me. I’m not in the business of telling our students, ‘This is what we’re going to do; you have no say in it,’” said Diallo. “So even last year, when we approached them about Poyda, the conversation was, ‘Hey, we know things haven’t been the best for you all in [University] House this year; here’s some options we’re presenting to you all.’”

Diallo added that all of the fraternities do not have to come to a mutual agreement. Each fraternity is given a choice to stay in their designated housing or spread their members throughout campus.