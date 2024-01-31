Longtime Rider employee passes away

Summary Edgar J. Ress, director of construction and mechanical services in facilities management, died suddenly at his home in Hamilton on Jan. 26. He was 52 years old.

By Julia Train

Edgar J. Ress, director of construction and mechanical services in facilities management, died suddenly at his home in Hamilton on Jan. 26. He was 52 years old.

Ress received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Rider in 2022.

He was first hired at the age of 19 in 1990 by Mike Reca, vice president for facilities and university operations, as a groundskeeper. Ress was a committed employee at the university for 34 years and held a variety of positions before assuming his most recent role in June 2022.

During his time at Rider, Ress was a building maintenance person, general mechanic, HVAC mechanic, manager of facilities operations at Westminster Choir College, and associate director of construction services.

He was predeceased by his father and survived by his wife of 23 years, Tanya Kutovy Ress; his mother, Kathleen Kachmar Ress; father-in-law and mother-in-law Anatoly and Luba Kutovy, and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hartmann Memorial Home in Mercerville followed by a funeral service. His burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.