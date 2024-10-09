Midseason turnaround: Rider wins four straight

By Lindsay Scarola

Rider volleyball traveled to Jersey City, New Jersey, and swept Saint Peter’s 3-0 for its last road game on Oct. 2, before heading back home for back to back match wins against Canisius and Niagara on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Clean sweep

Rider earned its second straight win against the St. Peter’s Peacocks after trailing 6-4.

The Broncs went on a 7-1 run to widen their lead. The Peacocks’ runs would not be enough, as Rider captured the 25-17 win.

With the Peacocks up 10-8 in the second game, the Broncs rallied for 12 points, getting three kills and a block by junior outside hitter Brynn Johnson. The Broncs took control and defeated the Peacocks 25-16.

Rider pulled away in the third set with an ace from sophomore outside hitter Paige Giehtbrock.

Saint Peter’s had no chance to catch up, as the Broncs took the third set 25-18, sweeping the Peacocks.

Home sweet home

After a long journey on the road, Rider finally came back home on Oct. 5 to take on the Canisius Golden Griffins, where the Broncs reigned in glory.

“Every single one of us, including the coaching staff, were very excited to play home … we defend our gym,” junior outside hitter Kiannisha Santiago said.

The Broncs exploded in the first set with back-to-back kills by Johnson. They had a lead on Canisius that led to Rider’s victory, 25-10.

Rider’s momentum shifted in the second game, struggling on key plays and handing Canisius control.

“We were outplaying them in certain phases. It’s just that we got a little bit sloppy,” said Head Coach Jeff Rotondo.

Cleaning up their act was not enough, as the Golden Griffins bounced back for a 25-22 victory.

Sets three and four replicated the first, as Rider refined their pace on the court once again.

The Broncs won set three 25-19 and set four 25-21, subduing the Golden Griffins and ultimately winning their home opener, 3-1.

A real nail biter

On Oct. 6, Rider battled with the Niagara Purple Eagles who struck first, leading the Broncs for most of the set. Down 24-22, the Broncs tied it, yet Niagara scored two straight to take the first set, 26-24.

In the second game, the Broncs took control until the Purple Eagles tied the game 16-16. Back-to-back kills by Santiago secured the 25-22 win for the Broncs.

A 10-4 run by the Broncs allowed them to pull away from the Purple Eagles in the third set, but not for long. Up 24-20, a 4-0 run by Niagara tied it back up.

The teams went back and forth until the Purple Eagles surpassed the Broncs for a 29-27 victory in the third game.

With Niagara leading Rider in sets, 2-1, the Broncs knew they had to win the next game to stay alive.

Trailing 13-12, the Broncs had a 6-0 run for control of the match, which they won 25-20.

Tied 2-2, the fifth set determined the winner. Sophomore middle hitter Mia Mattingly contributed heavily to the 7-0 run with two kills and two blocks.

Sophomore outside hitter Rylah Robinson, sophomore opposite Anja Kelly and Mattingly incorporated three straight kills that eliminated any hope Niagara had.

The Broncs defeated the Purple Eagles 15-11. Rider conquered Niagara, 3-2, in a nail biter, capturing its fourth straight win.

Rider’s next match is Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at home against Marist.