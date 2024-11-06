Rider reveals Presidential Search Committee members

By Caroline Haviland

Since Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo notified the university of his retirement plans for July 2025, the Board of Trustees has spent weeks comprising a search committee with a balance of members throughout the community.

Joe McDougall, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, announced the list of individuals who agreed to participate in the ongoing search in a universitywide email on Nov. 5.

Alongside Trustees Joe McDougall, Joan Mazzotti, James Bush, Michele Powers, Christopher Carothers, Thomas Mulhare and Wright Seneres, the committee includes Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Nicholas Barbati, Norm Brodsky College of Business Dean Gene Kutcher, faculty union President Quinn Cunningham, associate professor Alison Thomas-Cottingham and Administrative Specialist for Graduate Education Anne Rees.

“The Presidential Search Committee is a critical element in selecting a new University president as it brings together a diverse group of stakeholders — faculty, staff, students, alumni and trustees – ensuring that the process is inclusive, thorough and aligned with the University’s mission,” McDougall’s email read.

The student representative will be Student Government Association President Christina Natoli.

According to the email, the search committee is responsible for working with the board’s search consultants, screening and interviewing candidates and ultimately finalizing a list of presidential candidates to the Board of Trustees.

The email said the committee will begin reviewing candidates in December.