Rider-MCCC partnership continues; TCNJ jumps in

By Hannah Newman

​​Rider has extended residency opportunities to Mercer County Community College students.The conversation began in the 2016-17 school year but died when the pandemic hit. The colleges’ relationship saw its peak post-pandemic, as the quantity of MCCC students has only grown since, according to Vice President of University Operations Mike Reca.

“They have programs that are very unique, and people do come a distance, and that’s why they had approached us,” said Reca. “We had approached them too … they had some programs that … draw a lot of international athletes. They draw from all over the country … that’s pretty much how we figured that they needed housing.”

Although 2020 brought an all-time low to students living on campus, during the 2021-22 school year, Rider regularly brought MCCC students to on-campus living, according to Reca.

“Original conversations took place before the pandemic, but it really became a deeper contract and a deeper relationship after the pandemic,” said Reca. “After the pandemic, the responsibility came over and we met with the Mercer County College folks and really structured what we thought was a very good situation for both entities.”

Reca noted that the number of students on campus before 2020 is uncertain; however, since campus living elevated in 2021, the university saw the number of MCCC students on campus jump from eight to around 22. This year, there are 18 MCCC students living at Rider, according to Reca.

Although MCCC students attend school on another campus, their on-campus life remains parallel to those of Rider students, according to Reca.

MCCC students have a pre-negotiated rate and must buy a meal plan; however, they have access to campus services, such as the Student Recreation Center and Moore Library, according to Reca.

MCCC students share the residence halls with Rider students across campus.

Vice President of External Affairs Kristine Brown said, “I believe it [MCC students on campus] can help to envision themselves as part of the Rider community. This familiarity can make the transition from community college to a four-year university smoother and more appealing, as they already have a sense of belonging and a support system in place.”

In July of 2024, The College of New Jersey announced its partnership with MCCC to allow those students to live on their campus as well, according to a press release.

The release said, “The agreement, which includes a specialized rate for MCCC students, also aims to make admission and transfer to TCNJ seamless for these students once they complete their associates degree.”

Reca was unaware of their decision until the press release; however, he still hopes to strengthen the relationship between Rider and MCCC, despite any potential barriers.

“I’ll say that we had an exclusive relationship for the last several years [with MCCC], and then somehow, which I don’t know how, TCNJ got involved with … [nearly] the same amount of students that we’ve had in the past,” said Reca. “However, I know that Mercer would like to have an increase in numbers, and we’re working on that with them, but I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed to find out TCNJ got [in] the game.”