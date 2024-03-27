Rider begins spring season with home win

By Logan K. VanDine

Looking to build off its strong winter season, Rider track and field opened the spring against NJIT and Sacred Heart in its home Rider 5-Way meet.

The Broncs could not have asked for a better day, with the men and women taking first place and each scoring over 300 points on March 22 at the Michael P. Brady Track.

“We had a really good day today to kick off the outdoor season,” said Head Coach Bob Hamer. “I was really pleased with the effort and determination that I saw from many out there today. It got a bit challenging when the weather really cooled off, but the athletes kept giving a great effort.”

‘Explosive off the ground’

For the men who scored 341 points, the day started strong. In the 4×100-meter relay, they were able to take first place with a time of 41.13 seconds, as well as a first-place finish in the 110-meter dash, which had graduate student Marques Merriweather finish first with a time of 14.77 seconds.

Rider was able to take home first place in the triple jump with senior Devynn Lee finishing with an impressive 14.28 meters.

“I focused on executing what I worked on in practice and translating towards today’s meet,” said Lee. “My approach was to focus today as well as being in a good body position when I jump so I can be explosive off the ground and have a good clearance over each bar.”

Other field event finishes saw junior Jayden DuBard winning two events with a first-place finish of 16.34 meters in the shot put and placing first at 50.30 meters in the hammer throw.

Senior Abraham Ohiokhai-Benson in the discus throw was another highlight for Rider, as he finished first with a distance of 51.38 meters.

“DuBard had a big day winning two events. He had a very strong indoor season and he is starting on the right track for the outdoor season,” said Hamer.

‘Keep that ball rolling’

The women had a big first day of the spring season, placing first with a total of 324 to outscore their second-place opponent by over 210 points.

The Broncs were able to take home first-place finishes in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.58 seconds and in the 400 meters with graduate student Teagan Schein-Becker winning that category with a time of 56.94 seconds.

Junior Mariah Stephens was the story for Rider as she built off a great winter season, winning the triple jump with a score of 11.28 meters, the 100-meter hurdle with a time of 14.35 meters and the 4×100 meters with her teammates juniors Raisa Thunig, Hailey Palmer and sophomore Valencia Gosser.

“After coming off of a successful indoor season, today I just wanted to keep that ball rolling and pick up right where I left off,” Stephens said.

The women also clinched first place in the discus throw, the hammer throw and the javelin. Senior Angelina Tapia won first in the discus throw at 38.28 meters, graduate student Natya Glasco won the hammer throw at 47.47 meters and senior Grace Ramsey took first place in javelin with a distance of 40.76 meters.

“It was nice to see the women throwers get wins in the discus, javelin and hammer throw. Grace, Angie, and Natya are all big performers in the program and we need them to step up each week for our success,” said Hamer.

Up next for the Broncs is the Raleigh Relays, which will take place from March 28 to 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina.