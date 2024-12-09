Rider losing streak stretches to six

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Returning back to Alumni Gym after its four-game road trip, Rider women’s basketball sought its second victory of the season, but the Broncs fell to Fairleigh Dickinson 62-54, still facing turnover and 3-point shooting troubles.

With a new starting lineup emerging, of sophomore guard Aliya McIver, freshman forward Winner Bartholomew, freshman guard Camryn Collins, senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales and senior guard Gabby Turco, the first quarter ended with the Broncs leading 12-8

To start the second quarter, FDU gave Rider a challenge after making five 3-pointers and leading by as much as 10 before the half.

The Broncs offense continued to score despite the FDU 3-pointers, including Cos-Morales’ beautiful reserve, under-the-basket layup after her defensive steal.

However, her effort was not enough to give Rider the lead back and the Broncs went into the locker room trailing 31-23.

Rider started the second half off ready for redemption and went on a 7-0 scoring run, bringing the game within one point.

FDU responded right back and went on its own 7-0 scoring run after McIver’s layup ended the streak.

McIver was fouled later in the quarter and her two free throws brought the Broncs within two points from the Knights.

Turco got in on the action in the third quarter, assisting sophomore center Kaylan Deveney on her first points of the game, but the Broncs ended the third quarter down 40-38.

The fourth quarter saw 18 free throw attempts being taken between the two teams, but after Turco made her two free throws while an FDU player went 1-2 at the line, the Knights lead was cut back down to one.

Cos-Morales came up with another steal and swish to put Rider back in front for the first time since the first quarter.

However, FDU responded right back by going on another 7-0 offensive run and taking an eight-point lead.

Turco, McIver, Cos-Morales, Collins and Deveney’s combined 12 points in the last five minutes were not enough to overtake the FDU offense, resulting in the 62-54 loss and the third loss at home for the Broncs.

Collins finished the game leading the Broncs in scoring 13 while Turco added 12 points of her own.

McIver finished with a season-high nine points and 11 rebounds. She was only one point and two assists away from a triple double.

Head Coach Lynn Milligan said, “Give credit to her. She’s a young point guard that’s learning. For her to start the game the way she did, with some bad turnovers and then for her to finish the way she did after coming out of the locker room in the second half, I was really proud of her for that.”

During the game, the Broncs only shot eight 3-pointers compared to FDU going 7-22 from beyond the arc.

Rider will stay in its home gym on Dec. 14 to compete with Stonehill at 6 p.m. before starting Metro Atlantic Conference play.

“We know it’s going to get competitive. We know each team now, but we are ready to fight. I think that this is setting us up for success later on. Having these close games now is going to make us fight hard once MAAC play comes,” said Cos-Morales.