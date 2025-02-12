Rider Women’s Lacrosse Dominates FDU in Season Opener

By Dave Green

Rider women’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2025 season in commanding fashion, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) 18-7 in a thrilling opening game. The Broncs showed their strength early, taking control of the match from the very first whistle and never letting up.

The standout player of the game was senior attacker Katie Walsh, who put on an extraordinary performance. With her game-high six goals and contributed two assists, she took home Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Her dynamic presence on the field proved unstoppable as she continuously found the back of the net, showcasing her sharpshooting skills and quick decision-making.

A solid defensive effort complemented Rider’s offensive dominance. The Broncs’ defense, led by key defenders and a strong goalie performance, limited FDU’s scoring opportunities and forced several turnovers. The team’s ability to transition quickly from defense to attack kept FDU on their heels for much of the game.

FDU tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, but Rider’s offensive firepower was simply too much to handle. With Walsh leading the charge, the Broncs built a commanding lead that the Knights struggled to recover from. The 18-7 victory was a statement win for Rider, as they look to build on this momentum and challenge for a top spot in the conference this season.

With 15 freshmen joining the team this year, Head Coach Evan Mager was impressed with defender Hannah Kozic, defender Kayla Vasquez and defender Grace Francesconi in defense, as well as attacker Elizabeth Shean and attacker Brynn Merlinger in the offense, “I think there’s a lot of depth there,” said Mager.

The captain of the team and one of the longest tenured players on the team, Walsh, took in the fresh talent and saw some potential for the Broncs this season.

“When you have a couple of players step up, that helps keep the motivation going,” Walsh said.

The team’s next game against Temple will be on the road and will start at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.