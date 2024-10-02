Rider’s drag race goes ‘full force’

By Katherine Sukunda

Drag queens dominated the stage on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Bart Luedeke Center Theater as the beloved Rider Drag Race returned to campus.

The host of the performance was a Rider community favorite and professional drag queen, VinChelle, who dazzled in a twinkling, long-sleeve dress.

Among the drag queens who performed for the packed theater were local legends Stefani Steel, Octavia Anyae, Kimmy Sumony and Jolina Jasmine.

Following the professionals were four student participants, who took to the stage one by one, stunning the audience as they sang and danced in elaborate outfits, usually accompanied by dramatic mid-performance costume changes.

Stefani Steel’s performance to Ariana Grande’s “Touch It” included her entering the stage in a fluffy, floor-length coat decorated with stars, which she took off to reveal a black leather piece she described as “mysterious and sexy.”

She expressed her immense love for drag when asked what being a part of the drag community meant to her.

“The drag community is uplifting everybody at gigs like this and making college students and newer people who have never seen drag understand that it’s just a fun time and it’s art,” she said.

Jolina Jasmine, who kicked off her night to Tyla’s “Water” in a ruffly, purple long-sleeve dress, described her passion for the artistic side of drag and the bond she has with her fellow drag queens. She shared that since 2001, drag has been an artistic outlet for her to express her love for doing makeup and creating things.

“Being a part of the drag community is like being in a sisterhood,” she said.

Barbie Diva, a Rider senior double majoring in Spanish and English, shared that the Rider Drag Race was one of her first performances. Pairing a black crop top, a pink skirt and red tights, Barbie Diva took on the stage with confidence.

“I just wanted to do something that looked cute, something that screamed queen diva,” said Barbie Diva when asked about the inspiration behind her look.

Host VinChelle concluded the evening with a thank you to the Rider community and a reminder that to her, Pride Month and Black History Month are every month.

Stefani Steel encouraged individuals who might be interested in trying drag to just go all in: “Put on a wig. Put on some shoes. That’s all. Just go full force and be very confident about it.”