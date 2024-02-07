Security Briefs

By Jake Tiger

Not-so-false alarm

Contriband candle. On Jan. 28 at 11:09 p.m., Public Safety received a fire alarm activation at Hill Residence Hall. Upon their arrival, Public Safety investigated the cause of the fire alarm and were able to determine that it was due to a burning candle, which was then confiscated. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Breaking billiards

Shattered glass. On Jan. 30 at 9:28 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Lake House for the report of a broken window. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with facilities management, who discovered broken glass inside the building’s lounge. The window, which is near a pool table, appeared to have been shattered from the inside by a circular object. The glass was cleaned up by C&W Services staff, and facilities management are making repairs.

Wasted water

Blue-stained sinks. On Jan. 30 at 2:31 p.m., Public Safety received a phone call that the sinks in a Fine Arts building restroom were overflowing. Public Safety arrived on location and discovered blue-colored water flowing out of the sinks and covering the floor. Public Safety was able to shut off the water and contacted Facilities Management to assist with the issue. It was discovered that someone poured blue paint into the sinks. C&W Services was contacted to clean up the water. Public Safety was investigating.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock