Security Briefs

By Madison Lewis

Switlik’s stolen signs

Readily replaced. On Feb. 14 at 9:11 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Residence Hall, for the report of damaged exit signs. When they arrived on location, Public Safety met with facilities management staff who discovered that multiple exit signs were damaged and stolen throughout the building. Public Safety worked with facilities management to identify that 13 signs had been damaged or stolen and replaced them. Public Safety was investigating.

Unauthorized off-roader

Damaging drive. On Feb. 19 at 11:13 a.m., Public Safety was in the Fine Arts Lot when they observed a vehicle drive through the Fine Arts gate arm and into the lot. The officer identified the driver and they were not authorized to be in the lot. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock