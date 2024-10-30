Security Briefs

By Colleton

Crash and Dash

Parking Problems. On Oct. 23, Public Safety was dispatched to the commuter and residential parking lot for the report of a motor vehicle accident without injury. Public Safety met with a student on the scene, who reported that their vehicle had been struck while it was parked. The vehicle that struck it had departed without reporting the incident. Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted at the owner’s request and investigated the incident.



Book Beggars

Spare Bronc Bucks? On Oct. 25, Public Safety received phone calls regarding individuals near the library asking for money. Public Safety responded to the area and attempted to speak with the group, but they would not cooperate. Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted and responded. The group was stopped by the police.

Mixed Signals

Red Flags. On Oct. 28, Public Safety was contacted by Facilities Management regarding a broken exit sign in Ziegler Hall. Public Safety responded to document the damage and when officers arrived on location, the Facilities Management employee reported that they found the damaged parts and were able to repair the sign.



