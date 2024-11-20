Security Briefs

By Colleton and Klaudine Bessasparis

Escape route

Runaway signs. On Nov. 12, at 8:16 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Lincoln Hall for the report of damage to the building. A facilities management staff member doing work in the building discovered five exit signs that had been damaged. The faceplates of each sign were found to be missing. Public Safety was investigating.

Olson odors

Mysterious marijuana. On Nov. 13, at 4:52 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Hall for the report of the suspected odor of marijuana. Public Safety arrived on location, detected a slight odor and proceeded to check the entire building for the source, which they did not locate before it faded.



Stinky suspects

Basement stench. On Nov. 15, at 11:18 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Hall for the report of someone smoking in the building. Upon arrival, officers met with a facilities management staff member who found evidence of someone smoking in the basement. In the basement area, near the exterior doors, several chairs were set up, the door was propped open, and there was evidence of smoking debris on the floor. Public Safety was investigating.