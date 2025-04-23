Stephens flips her way into the record books

By Samantha Clark and Kadie DiGiuseppe

Mariah Stephens tumbled and flipped as a gymnast for over 10 years before she unleashed her true talent in an Egg Harbor Township Eagles track and field uniform in 2017. After realizing her potential, Stephens committed to Rider in 2021 and contributed to the three time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship program.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Bob Hamer and Associate Head Coach Brett Harvey, Stephens has raised the bar, claiming over 10 championship titles, second and third place accolades in both indoor and outdoor meets throughout her four years as a Bronc.

Bird to a Bronc

Stephens grew up in a track and field household with her father and two brothers formerly competing.

“I was looking for something after gymnastics to stay in shape and something to do with my friends. Most of my friends did track,” said Stephens.

When it came to collegiate track and field, Stephens knew Rider was the place for her, even though the entire recruitment process was virtual due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming to Rider and having older girls to look up to reassured Stephens her decision to become a Bronc was the right one.

Stephens explained that, despite her success the past four years, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. She faced the most challenging setback of her career this season when she suffered from a grade 2 quad strain on the first day of the MAAC indoor championships.

With the injury, Stephens was benched for the beginning portion of the outdoor season, which she said was only “more motivating” for her to finish her Rider career strong.

The cherry on top may have been the support she received from her teammates at the 2025 MAAC indoor championship when she decided to compete in her event, despite her injury, to give Rider a mere two points.

“Having so many of my teammates say that they did what they did for me, that’s what really makes Rider special,” Stephens said. “The group of women that I get to compete with is what makes this place so special.”

Tons of thanks

Not only does Stephens want to thank her teammates, but also her parents who helped her get to where she is.

“They have been my biggest supporters since I was two in a gymnastics leotard to then switching to some track spikes and a new uniform. They’ve just been my biggest supporters through it all,” Stephens said.

Stephens recalled her parents being the best supporters by always making sure she had everything to reach her fullest potential on and off the track. No matter the place she was at in her life, Stephens said her parents were always in her corner.

“From when I was two [years old] in gymnastic leos to a big switch to track spikes and a new uniform … they never missed a meet,” Stephens said.

She wanted to thank her coaches, explaining she would not be where she is today without them.

“Accountability is huge to them. I wouldn’t be who I am without that,” Stephens said.

Both Harvey and Assistant Coach Matt Siley have had massive impacts on Stephens during her career, not allowing her to slack off and holding her to a high standard.

“Even on my not so great days, they’ll say ‘We know you’re better than this and you need to be better than this,’ and that’s what pushes me,” Stephens said.

Learning lessons

Stephens’ biggest lesson she learned from her time in track and field is patience.

“Since track is an individual sport and you’re not always going to be at your best and it’s a really mentally challenging sport. When you know that you are capable of so much but just aren’t seeing the results, it’s hard,” Stephens said.

Stephens came off her junior season with a shoulder injury which taught her more patience going into her senior year. After not seeing her time on the track improve, she knew that was not her, but she remained patient.

At the indoor season of the MAAC, Stephens’ junior year, it finally clicked for her on the track, finding the improvement she worked toward all season.

“Knowing that the results will be there if I work hard and stay committed to it, I’m excited to get back to it and get back to who I am this outdoor season,” Stephens said.

‘A long time coming’

Coach Harvey personally recruited Stephens her junior year of high school over Zoom without ever meeting her in person. He explained that he chose her based on her personal characteristics, and her ability to do well in school and on the track.

He recalled that during her time at Rider, Stephens continued to prove herself by always showing up as her best self and trying to get better.

Coach Harvey said, “I think [this award] is, in a way, a longtime coming. I think she’s been a standout kid for a long time and it’s great to see her get that recognition.”

Harvey, who has been at Rider for 13 years, had high praise for the three-time MAAC champion, saying, “We think she’s one of the best kids to ever come out of the women’s track and field program.”