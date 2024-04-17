Student killed in car accident

By Benjamin Shinault

Rider student Samuel Beale, 20, died April 14 in a single-car accident on Interstate 295 in Hamilton, New Jersey, according to a press release.

Beale, of Kenvil, New Jersey, was a sophomore economics major who lived in Kroner Hall, Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo said in an email to the university community on April 15.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Beale’s Nissan SUV veered off the road heading north on I-295 and struck a concrete bridge support and guardrail around mile marker 60.6, according to police.

Police wrote that Beale sustained fatal injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

Those who knew Beale will remember him as a shy and reserved person, but when surrounded by his close friends, he was a fun, outgoing individual who was usually holding a can of Monster Energy.

Beale enjoyed his alone time, but when approached, he welcomed conversation with a big smile.

“Really unassuming on the surface, but like, just kind of a ridiculously silly person on the inside,” said sophomore political science major Joe Seewald, who was roommates with Beale for two years.

Seewald described Beale as kind, considerate and impossible to get mad at.

Beale would always ask Seewald if he wanted to watch a movie with him in their dorm – one of Beale’s favorite activities.

“His favorite movie was ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’” said Seewald. “His GrubHub name was Cliff Booth after the main character. I guess maybe he thought of himself as Rider’s Cliff Booth.”

Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, is one of the most daring stuntmen in the film’s fictional rendition of Hollywood.

In the universitywide email, Dell’Omo said, “His presence touched the lives of so many within our University community, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him. … I encourage our community to support one another, and remember Samuel for the friendship, kindness and joy he brought to so many.”

The email encouraged those who need help to contact the Counseling Center in Zoerner House along Lawrenceville Road.

Beale is survived by his parents, James Beale and Nicole Tesmer.

Details on funeral arrangements will be shared by the university as they become available.