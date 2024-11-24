The road warriors, Rider beats Bucknell 57-53

By Benjamin Shinault

Despite not playing on its home floor since Oct. 26, Rider men’s basketball left its mark on the court all over the country. On Nov. 24, the Broncs took on the Bucknell Bison, winning 57-53. With a fourth road win, Rider has the most road victories in the nation.

Against Bucknell, Ingraham finished with 14 points once again and helped defend Bucknell’s big man down low.

“We told ’Riq [Ingraham] it started with him. We needed to make sure we brought some doubles on him,” Baggett said to Rider Athletics, “I challenged them, and I thought our guys did a great job.”

Right from the opening tipoff, the Broncs were in charge as they opened up the early stages of the matchup with a 14-5 lead. Six of those 14 points came from senior guard Jay Alvarez, who splashed home two 3-pointers. With the trio 3-pointers in total, it marked the third time this season where Alvarez has hit at least three 3-pointers in a game.

As a team, Rider shot 31% from beyond the arc against the Bison.

After the Broncs’ 14-5 lead, the Bison crept up on the Broncs and took the lead 22-21 off a made three. Rider was able to right the ship and go on a 9-4 scoring run, taking the lead heading into the break 30-24.

After half, it was a game of hot potato as the Bucknell Bison once again stormed back from a deficit and made it tough on the Broncs to build a lead and keep one. In the second half, Rider was able to take a 41-33 lead off free throws from junior guard Tyriek Weeks. Weeks had a solid day all around the hardwood, recording seven points and seven rebounds.

The other Weeks brother, T.J., had to make an exit early on in the second half due to a knee to the face, but when he came back, he helped keep the lead on Rider’s side.

“When I came back out there, they were fighting so I was fighting along with them,” Weeks said. With 12 points, Weeks was Rider’s second-highest scorer behind Ingraham.

After the trip to the line and with only 12 minutes left in the game, the Bison started to hit shots. Off a 3-pointer and hitting both free throw shots, before Rider knew it, Bucknell was right on them 41-38.

For the rest of the second half, the Bison acted as an annoying fly constantly bugging Rider when they scored, because the Bison answered right back. The Bison brought the game within one 54-53.

“We definitely let them get some lucky ones at the end, we have to execute better, especially on defense but we came through with the win,” Ingraham said.

With three seconds left, the Bison inbounding from the sideline on the Broncs’ side of the floor, the Bison got a good shot off with a running jumper from the side of the hoop but it went unanswered. After the Broncs hit a few free throws, Rider walked out of Sojka Pavilion victorious, 57-53.

“Give our guys credit for just grinding and give Bucknell credit they were down [eight] at one point. So give them some credit, too,” Baggett said.

It wasn’t a high scoring and efficient game for Rider since as a team, Rider shot 33% from the field. But, it was enough to give them the win. The Broncs also had the rebounding edge — 42 total rebounds in comparison to Bucknell’s 29.

The Broncs will take the national-leading fourth road win and will next take on the Villanova Wildcats on Nov. 27. The game will be broadcast on FS2 at 7 p.m.