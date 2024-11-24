Broncs lose to Quinnipiac in semifinals

By Lindsay Scarola

Rider volleyball’s playoff journey began with a quarterfinal, 3-1 win against Merrimack on Nov. 22, the Broncs advanced to the semifinals on Nov. 23 where they faced Quinnipiac, but fell 3-1

Quarterfinals

On Nov. 22, Rider beat Merrimack 3-1 and advanced to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinals.

The opening set was tight, and the teams remained within one point of each other. Trailing 19-18, the Broncs rallied for five points to take control and maintain the lead up until set point.

At 24-21, the Warriors went on a 5-0 run defeating Rider 26-24. The Broncs stepped onto the court for the second set and scored the first five points of the set and then pulled away drastically.

Leading 14-3, sophomore opposite Anja Kelly had three kills in a row during Rider’s 5-0 run. Merrimack had no chance to catch up and lost 25-13.

The Warriors took an early lead against the Broncs. However, Rider fought back holding a 17-15 lead against Merrimack until its comeback for a 20-17 lead.

Junior outside hitter Kiannisha Santiago subbed in. She had a block and two kills to give Rider the set point. Sophomore outside hitter Paige Giehtbrock got the final kill for the set win 25-22.

The confidence was glowing on the Broncs starting the fourth with a 10-3 lead, but the Warriors were not going down without a fight.

Down 23-16, they went on a 6-1 run to pull within two, the final serve of the match went soaring. Rider defeated Merrimack 25-22 in the set and 3-1 overall, ending the Warriors season and advancing to the semifinals.

Semifinals

The journey ended on Nov. 23 as Rider fell to Quinnipiac 3-1 in the semifinals.

The Bobcats fired first leading 8-5 against the Broncs, however they were able to run away on the scoreboard. Rider was unable to get within six points for the rest of the set losing 25-15.

The Broncs were down 8-3 but a 10-2 rally gave Rider the lead back. That did not stop the Bobcats as they scored six points to regain the lead.

In a game of back and forth, Rider had set point at 25-24; however, Quinnipiac was able to fight it off, winning the set 28-26.

In a tied game, the Broncs pushed ahead after a 5-0 run, but the Bobcats were able to pull within one 19-18. A kill and a block by sophomore middle hitter Molly Rohde ignited a 3-0 run.

Quinnipiac was able to score three more but couldn’t make a comeback. Rider took the set 25-23.

Things started off strong for the Broncs having a 8-7 lead, that was until the Bobcats went on an 8-1 run for the 15-9 lead. Rohde and Santiago had four blocks combined during an 8-1 to bring Rider within one.

The Broncs were unable to tie it, the Bobcats took the fourth set 25-22. In a 3-1 loss, Rider’s season came to an end but heads should be held high.

“We are very proud of their efforts, and strength to overcome a tough preseason schedule. These young women were amazing at their resiliency and staying true to their goals,” said Head Coach Jeff Rotondo. “It’s my job to get this team over that hurdle, and I know we have the people to do it. Like I said, I am very proud of this team, and who they have become as people this season.”

Rotondo believes that they have tied the record for most wins in conference and finished third for the third year in a row.