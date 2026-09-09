Rider’s Welcome Week reimagined

By Sofia Santiago

Amid the many changes to Rider, the New Student Orientation and Welcome Week events were adapted, reigniting Rider traditions to kick off the school year and giving incoming students a taste of campus life.

After move-in on Sept. 4, students and their families could head over to the Campus Mall to get lunch and mingle at the Welcome Barbecue. To further recharge, a Mister Softee ice-cream truck provided refreshing sweet treats for dessert. This year’s orientation leaders were also in attendance.

Julian Hernandez, a senior cyber security major and orientation leader, explained the effort that went into planning Welcome Week.

Starting in late June, orientation leaders worked over the course of the summer to create the Welcome Week itinerary. They focused on including events that they thought new students would enjoy, drawing inspiration from what their experience of Welcome Week was like.

“When it comes to icebreakers, games, everything that you guys experienced, we created and we scheduled. We also had a very big hand in deciding what activities students were going to do,” Hernandez said. “So, orientation leaders do a lot more than just help students on session days. They create the sessions and they practice them and they try to master them as best as they can.”

Later that day, at 7:30 p.m., students attended Playfair! to break the ice, bond with their classmates and get the chance to score tickets for a Six Flags trip on Sept. 7.

Playfair! is an old tradition that was brought back this year, and the Six Flags trip was added to increase off-campus bonding.

Sept. 5 began with the classic Radio Bingo Brunch at Daly Dining Hall and was followed by a required health and safety programming, such as Sex Signals and Bronc Safety 101, in the afternoon.

Previously, the educational programming would take place during the overnight summer orientation sessions. However, this year, summer orientation was not mandatory for new students and overnight sessions were not offered.

Christine Melhorn, the dean of students, clarified the reason for the changes.

“We figured it’s a more timely way of doing it. Students are getting the information they need right before they actually need it, rather than being overwhelmed with a ton of content over the summer. … We really wanted to focus during the July months on making friends, making connections and just getting excited about coming back in the fall,” said Melhorn.

The day wrapped up with First Night Out activities across campus for students to choose from: silent disco, karaoke, glow golf and Build-a-Bronc.

On Sept. 6, the required educational programming continued throughout the day, and ended with the fan-favorite Cranberry Craze on the Residence Quad.

New inflatable obstacle courses and giant activities made their debut, letting freshmen and returning students alike let loose and enjoy the evening. Hungry students lined up at food trucks, where empanadas, sodas and crepes were served.

The week’s festivities will come to a close with Rockfest on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Ben Cohen Turf Field Parking Lot.

Elizabeth Karns, a senior majoring in data analytics and global supply chain management, former orientation leader and current student coordinator for the Office of First Year Programs and Orientation, commented on the differences in this year’s Welcome Week.

Karns said, “We have had some administrative changes, but I wouldn’t say it’s a bad thing at all. In fact, I think a lot of the changes that we made have really helped student engagement grow.”