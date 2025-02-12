Dellinger’s replacements appointed; admin stands by decision

By Hannah Newman

Sean McCarther, a musical theater professor and voice coordinator, was appointed interim performing arts department chair in place of Todd Dellinger, who was put on unpaid leave for the spring 2025 semester following an offensive gesture made at a department meeting that appeared to imitate a Nazi salute, according to the college dean.

Dellinger was scheduled to teach three courses for spring 2025. Three different people have been assigned to teach each of these courses: performing arts professor Linda Lorence-Critelli, who created the arts and entertainment industries major with Dellinger, associate director of performance management and a graduate of the AEIM program Leandra Acosta and director of performance management Kristen Rodgers, according to Dean of The College of Arts and Science Kelly Bidle.

“Sean has actually served as an interim chair in the department before, so he was a logical choice to step in during this time,” said Bidle. “We had a real issue of time, because we’re in the middle of the semester, so it really was all hands on deck. Speaking with professor Critelli, Dr. McCarthy, Dean [Jason] Vodicka, we basically huddled to figure out who would best serve these needs… we were just very lucky that right in our own house, we had two experts [Acosta and Rodgers] in these areas, so luckily, they were both very willing to step in during this time.”

Maintaining a quality experience for students remains a priority, according to McCarther.

“Regardless of whether I am working as a full-time faculty member, as interim chair or in any other administrative capacity, I always try to support my colleagues so that they can offer the best experience possible for our students,” said McCarther.

Critelli, with over 25 years of executive experience in the New York City music industry, will be taking over the senior capstone class, New York Arts Networking, a course dedicated to giving students the opportunity to go into New York City and meet industry professionals.

“[Dellinger] is truly irreplaceable, given his years of professional experience and his role as the founder of the AEIM program. However, we have brought in two highly qualified adjuncts who happen to be graduates of the program, and who are well-prepared to step in this semester,” said Critelli in an email to The Rider News. “I am fully committed to ensuring our students continue to receive an outstanding education and hands-on industry experience.”

Senior musical theater major Juliette Maners, who is enrolled in New York Arts Networking, believes that Critelli is most qualified given the niche experience needed to teach the class.

“[Critelli] has so much experience in the field and knows what she’s talking about, her expertise is in the music industry but she always makes an effort to include all other areas of interest so everyone gets something out of the lessons,” said Maners.

In the midst of searching for Dellinger’s replacements, parents of the performing arts community sent an email to the university expressing their disapproval with the actions taken to Dellinger’s position, however, Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo stayed persistent in his decision.

Parents of the performing arts community sent an email to Dell’Omo, Provost DonnaJean Fredeen, the Board of Trustees and Contract Administrator and Chief Negotiating Officer of the American Association of University Professors at Rider Jeffrey Halpern on Feb. 3, requesting that Dellinger’s release be reconsidered.

Dell’Omo responded on Feb. 4 insisting their decision is the right fit at this time.

Dell’Omo wrote, “All classes and scheduled performances will continue to run as expected, and an interim chair has been appointed to lead the department. The much-anticipated senior showcase for our graduating students is fully funded and will take place this spring as usual. … Our response took the full record into account. There is nothing further to investigate as this particular incident occurred at a department-wide event, and is not in dispute.”

Gabrielle Clissold, a parent from the performing arts community explained that the parents of the performing arts community formed a coalition to raise funds for the entire department on their own a few years back.

In 2024, $33,000 was raised and this year, close to $15,000. Clissold explained that the parent’s passion against Dellinger’s removal stems from their close relationship in building the performance arts program with Dellinger, as the chairperson and professor who put the raised funds toward producing a strong experience for students.

Last year was the first time in several years that a New York senior showcase was made possible, courtesy of the raised funds and Dellinger’s leadership, according to Clissold.

“Many of the parents have given, really thousands of dollars. All the parents made this happen with leadership… because Professor Dellinger has been so really there for the kids,” said Clissold. “I’ve never met a person in academia more devoted to the kids.”

Clissold said she is a Jewish leader in her synagoue and stressed that Dellinger’s character should not be defined by his salute, which Dellinger later apologized for and said was intended to mock Elon Musk.

“I’m one of the clergy who run my synagogue, and I’ve been at my synagogue for 23 years… I am 100% positive that Professor Dellinger is the furthest thing from an antisemite.”

Following Dellinger’s removal as department chair, he became part of Rider’s chapter of the AAUP bargaining unit, however the dispute on Dellinger’s discipline has yet to be settled.

Halpern said, “We’re in dispute with the administration over the degree to which the AAUP can represent Professor Dellinger in the discipline applied while he was chair. They hold that nothing that was done in terms of that discipline can be questioned…Our position is that once he returns to the bargaining unit, any of his rights that would come from being a bargaining unit fall under our control, under our view, to see if those rights were violated.”