Multiple antisemitic events reported on campus

By Jay Roberson

Two antisemitic incidents occurred on campus over the past two weeks, including the carving of swastikas on a Jewish student’s door and an anonymous individual using the name “Hitler” when responding to attend an on-campus Passover Seder event, the university announced April 7.

The campuswide email sent out by Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo’s office read, “These acts of hatred are shocking, painful and absolutely unacceptable.”

Ethan Handelman, president of Rider’s branch of Hillel and a senior elementary education major, sent out an email to members informing them and the rest of the Jewish community at Rider that they must stand together.

“I’m not scared right now … I want the Jewish students to feel safe, which if they’re not feeling safe right now, that’s totally understandable,” Handelman said.

‘This was an attack’

Hillel, Rider’s Jewish student organization, opened its community Passover Seder event form without recording emails on March 24, then received an RSVP with the name “Hitler.” Not two weeks later, another student came back to their dorm in Poyda to see swastikas carved into their door.

Public Safety declined to comment on the matter and directed The Rider News to Rider’s Title IX Office.

The Jewish student who had swastikas carved into their door and wished to remain anonymous did not initially realize what the symbol was as they quickly walked in and out of their Poyda Hall dorm unloading water cases on the night of April 6.

“My initial reaction, I honestly was just weirded out … It didn’t even register in my mind until a few minutes later after I called my friends and Public Safety. I was like, ‘This is a hate crime,’” said the student.

Handelman, who also lives in Poyda, was disappointed to hear about another instance of antisemitism.

“This was an attack, not a physical one, but targeted to that specific student,” said Handelman.

Countless members from the Rider community have reached out in support of this student according to the anonymous student and since the incident, the defaced door has been replaced.

The Student Government Association sent out an email in support on April 7 stating, “Hate has no home on Rider University’s campus, and SGA extends its support to all students who were affected by these events.”

The anonymous student said, “On Sunday night I stayed at my friend’s apartment and Public Safety offered to give me a ride there from Poyda if I needed. … It’s a little jarring, but I wouldn’t have stayed in my room [Monday] night if I had not felt safe,”

Increase in security

In an interview with The Rider News on April 8, Title IX Coordinator Debbie Stasolla said there will be an additional Public Safety presence in residence halls and Residence Life staff is being extra vigilant in their rounds.

Stasolla said Rider was investigating these matters and taking extra safety precautions during this time.

“I have no idea if the two [incidents] are related, but they are concerning and they’re upsetting to people,” Stasolla said. “Not only do we [Title IX] have an obligation to deal with the particular incident and the conduct and the people involved, we have to recognize that it may have an impact on the rest of the community.”

Because of the RSVP including the name “Hitler,” Hillel’s Seder event will now include extra security from Public Safety officers.

Handelman said, “Even before, I wanted there to be security at my Passover Seder because of the RSVP, but now, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion Director Jasmine Johnson has reached out to me and said there will be Public Safety in attendance.”

Public Safety and Title IX are working together to find who is responsible for the antisemitic incidents.

Stasolla said, “Hopefully by our community’s response to all of this and how [the university] is addressing it, that sends a message to someone that this is not the place where you can get away with this.”

These were not the first antisemitic incidents of the semester, as previous Performing Arts Department Chair Todd Dellinger emulated a raised-arm gesture that resembled the Nazi salute at a department meeting on Jan. 27, attempting to mock Elon Musk.

The university placed Dellinger on unpaid administrative leave for the remainder of the spring semester on Feb. 1, announcing the disciplinary action in a universitywide email.

Handelman hoped that Rider’s Jewish community can continue to feel safe being open about their identity.

“I will not stop what I’m doing. I’m still going to wear my Mets hat with my Jewish star when it’s warm out and I’m going to have my star of David necklace out,” Handelman said. “I don’t feel like it would be right to be scared right now.”